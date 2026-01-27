MP News: 4 Sustain Severe Burn Injuries After Blast At Ratlam Gun Shop; Welding Sparks Ignited Gunpowder |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive blast at a gun shop - causing severe burn injuries to 4 - has created a panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district. The mishap occurred on January 26 (Monday) when the entire nation was celebrating 77th Republic Day.

The four victims include a customer and the explosion was followed by a fire inside the shop.

Three injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, while one customer was taken to a private hospital. Later, all four were referred to Indore for better treatment due to their serious condition.

Welding work sparked gunpowder

According to information, the incident took place at an arms shop in Chandni Chowk area. The shop had guns and gunpowder stored inside. Empty cartridges were also found at the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that welding work was going on inside the shop. Sparks from welding are suspected to have fallen on gunpowder, causing the blast.

As the explosion occurred, people were seen running while on fire. Local people and the administration helped control the fire and carry out rescue work.

Police and the forensic (FSL) team reached the spot and started a detailed investigation.

The injured have been identified as:

Yusuf Ali (58), arms shop owner,

Nazim (32),

Sheikh Rafiquddin (35),

Sandeep Patidar (35), a farmer who had come to buy gunpowder for his licensed gun.

All four are in serious condition and are undergoing treatment at present.

The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained by the police.

After the incident, a large number of empty cartridges and pellets were found at the spot. New guns were also kept in the shop. It is suspected that gunpowder was also being filled into empty cartridges at the shop.

After the incident, administrative officials also reached the spot and the shop was sealed.