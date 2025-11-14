MP News: Truck Gutted After Gas Cylinder Blast On NH-45; Driver Escapes Unhurt -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire accident took place on National Highway 45 on the Jabalpur-Bhopal route, as reported on Friday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

A truck carrying paddy husk to an ethanol factory caught fire after a gas cylinder exploded inside the vehicle.

The entire incident was captured in the video which has surfaced on social media.

According to information, the driver had parked the truck near a liquor shop on the highway and was preparing food inside the vehicle.

While cooking, the gas cylinder suddenly exploded. The driver immediately jumped out of the truck and managed to save his life fortunately.

Truck burnt to ashes on NH-45 after cylinder explodes in truck near liquor shop#MadhyaPradesh #MadhyaPradeshNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/c5KvSYxOqZ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 14, 2025

Regarding the matter, Shahpura station in-charge Praveen Kumre said that, "We recieved information about a massive in a truck coming Shahpura. As police and fire brigade arrived a the spot, they found the fore engulfing the entire Eicher truck. It was found out that the fire erupted due to cylinder blast while the driver was cooking inside the cabin. Further investigation is underway."

The truck was completely gutted in the fire. The accident site is close to a liquor shop, a petrol pump and an ethanol factory, which created a high-risk situation.

Police reached the spot and took control of the situation.

The fire brigade also arrived quickly and extinguished the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited.