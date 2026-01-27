MP News: Speeding Car Overturns In Narsinghpur, Four Teens Injured |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A car accident caused severe injuries to four teenagers in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur in Jabalpur, as reported on Tuesday.

According to information, the car was speeding when it lost control and overturned near Maharshi School on the city bypass road.

All the four passengers in the car were teenagers and were seriously injured in the accident.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot immediately. With the help of local people, the injured were taken to the district hospital.

4 injured, 2 critical

The four injured have been identified as Krishna Tiwari, Ansh Dubey, Sahaj Rajput and Arnav Jat.

After first aid at the district hospital, 2 of the teenagers were referred to Laxmi Narayan Hospital for better treatment, as their condition was critical and they needed a CT scan.

The other two injured are currently being treated at the district hospital.

It is said, the condition of all the injured is now stable. The police have started an investigation to find out how the car went out of control and overturned.

Accidents reported frequently in state

Woman rams into passerby

Recently, on January 21, a young woman rammed her speeding car into a passerby, leaving him bleeding in Jabalpur. The accident occurred in Sanjeevani Nagar, when the woman was driving the car, with her female friend seated in the front passenger seat.

A case was registered against the woman under sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash and negligent driving.

Car runs over labourers

Before that, on January 19, a speeding car ran over labourers leading to the death of 5 people and leaving 10 others injured.

The incident took place near the Barela toll plaza under the Barela police station area on the National Highway when the labourers were sitting by the roadside and eating lunch.