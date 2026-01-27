 MP News: Speeding Car Overturns In Narsinghpur, Four Teens Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Speeding Car Overturns In Narsinghpur, Four Teens Injured

MP News: Speeding Car Overturns In Narsinghpur, Four Teens Injured

Four teenagers were injured after a speeding car lost control and overturned near Maharshi School on the bypass road in Narsinghpur district on Tuesday. Two of the injured were in critical condition and were referred to Laxmi Narayan Hospital after CT scans, while two others were treated at the district hospital. Police are investigating the cause.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Speeding Car Overturns In Narsinghpur, Four Teens Injured |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A car accident caused severe injuries to four teenagers  in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur in Jabalpur, as reported on Tuesday.

According to information, the car was speeding when it lost control and overturned near Maharshi School on the city bypass road. 

All the four passengers in the car were teenagers and were seriously injured in the accident.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot immediately. With the help of local people, the injured were taken to the district hospital.

FPJ Shorts
Raymond Realty Profit Jumps To ₹67 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 721% YoY To ₹766 Crore
Raymond Realty Profit Jumps To ₹67 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 721% YoY To ₹766 Crore
Telangana School Tragedy: Class 8 Girl Dies After Jumping From Moving Auto On Campus
Telangana School Tragedy: Class 8 Girl Dies After Jumping From Moving Auto On Campus
Vivo X200T With Triple 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Vivo X200T With Triple 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
97% Firms Expand Privacy Programmes As AI Drives Data Protection Push, Cisco Report Reveals
97% Firms Expand Privacy Programmes As AI Drives Data Protection Push, Cisco Report Reveals

4 injured, 2 critical 

The four injured have been identified as Krishna Tiwari, Ansh Dubey, Sahaj Rajput and Arnav Jat. 

After first aid at the district hospital, 2 of the teenagers were referred to Laxmi Narayan Hospital for better treatment, as their condition was critical and they needed a CT scan. 

The other two injured are currently being treated at the district hospital.

It is said, the condition of all the injured is now stable. The police have started an investigation to find out how the car went out of control and overturned.

Read Also
MP News: Woman Rams Speeding Car Into Passerby In Jabalpur, Caught By Locals -- VIDEO
article-image

Accidents reported frequently in state 

Woman rams into passerby

Recently, on January 21, a young woman rammed her speeding car into a passerby, leaving him bleeding in Jabalpur. The accident occurred in Sanjeevani Nagar, when the woman was driving the car, with her female friend seated in the front passenger seat.

A case was registered against the woman under sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash and negligent driving.

Car runs over labourers

Before that, on January 19, a speeding car ran over labourers leading to the death of 5 people and leaving 10 others injured.

The incident took place near the Barela toll plaza under the Barela police station area on the National Highway when the labourers were sitting by the roadside and eating lunch.

Read Also
MP News: Speeding Car Runs Over Labourers Having Lunch In Jabalpur, 5 Dead, 10 Injured
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 40K Bank Employees Go On Strike In Madhya Pradesh, Over 7K Branches Shut Over 5-Day Work...
MP News: 40K Bank Employees Go On Strike In Madhya Pradesh, Over 7K Branches Shut Over 5-Day Work...
MP News: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle While Going To School In Chhatarpur
MP News: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle While Going To School In Chhatarpur
Bhopal News: Masked Man Snatches Woman’s ‘Mangalsutra’ Inside AIIMS Bhopal Lift; CCTV Video...
Bhopal News: Masked Man Snatches Woman’s ‘Mangalsutra’ Inside AIIMS Bhopal Lift; CCTV Video...
Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2026, Weather Update: Morning Fog, Sunny Days, Cold Nights; State Sees...
Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2026, Weather Update: Morning Fog, Sunny Days, Cold Nights; State Sees...
Bhopal News: Slaughterhouse Controversy Delays BMC’s New Headquarters Move Again
Bhopal News: Slaughterhouse Controversy Delays BMC’s New Headquarters Move Again