MP News: Woman Rams Speeding Car Into Passerby In Jabalpur, Caught By Locals -- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman rammed her speeding car into a passerby, leaving him bleeding in Jabalpur on Tuesday. The accident happened at Sanjeevani Nagar, when the woman was driving the car, with her female friend on the front passenger seat.

The injured man has been identified as Ashish Patel (40), son of Munni Lal Patel. He suffered serious injuries in the incident and was lying on the road in pain. On receiving information, the Sanjeevani Nagar police team immediately reached the spot and called a 108 ambulance.

The injured was quickly taken to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment. Doctors are keeping him under observation.

According to police, the car involved in the accident bears number 1747. Local residents alleged that the vehicle was moving at an uncontrolled speed, which led to the collision with the pedestrian.

Soon after the accident, a crowd gathered at the spot, and the situation became tense.

Case Registered Against Woman

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Anushka Guha, a resident of Sanjay Nagar. A case has been registered against her under sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash and negligent driving.

Sanjeevani Nagar police station in-charge B.D. Dwivedi said that the entire incident is being thoroughly investigated. He also appealed to drivers to follow traffic rules, avoid overspeeding, and drive carefully to prevent such accidents in the future.

According to police officials, the car involved in the accident was bearing registration number 1747. People present at the spot alleged that the car was being driven recklessly, ignoring traffic safety.

To control the situation and avoid further disturbance, the police seized the car and brought it to the police station.