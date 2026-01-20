 MP News: 5-Year-Old Tigress Dies In Territorial Fight In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
HomeBhopalMP News: 5-Year-Old Tigress Dies In Territorial Fight In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

MP News: 5-Year-Old Tigress Dies In Territorial Fight In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

A five-year-old tigress died in a territorial fight with another tiger in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Tuesday. Forest officials recovered the carcass from Guruvahi village in the Manpur buffer zone and conducted a post-mortem as per NTCA protocol. This is the third big-cat death in the reserve since January 8.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 5-Year-Old Tigress Dies In Territorial Fight In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A full-grown tigress died in a territorial fight with a tiger in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Tuesday. On getting the information, forest officials rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass. After autopsy, it was burnt as per the protocol of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve officials said five-year-old tigress was found dead in revenue area of Guruvahi village in Manpur buffer beat. The possible reason of its death is territorial fight with other feline.

Post-mortem was performed in presence of senior forest officials and samples of vital organ were collected.

This is the third death of big cat in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve since January 8. On January 16, a tiger had died of electrocution in Putpura village of Dhamokar range.

It got entangled in solar wires and died. On January 8, a tiger died after falling inside the well in Kudri Tola revenue area of Raipur beat.

