Indore Stabbing Case: Jilted Lover Sends ‘143’ Love Signal Before Arriving At Friend’s House

Indore Stabbing Case: Jilted Lover Sends ‘143’ Love Signal Before Arriving At Woman’s House | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The jilted lover made three small online transactions of Re 1, Rs 4 and Rs 3 to the girl and sent a message “I love you”, to the girl before he reached the girl’s house and turned one-sided love into a horrifying crime.

DCP (Zone-1) Krishan Lalchandani said that after surgery, the accused, Vedant Solanki is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. He attacked himself on his abdomen twice after attacking Anita Lakhawat and her son Vidhan Lakhawat multiple times. Accused informed the police that the girl had sent a message to him saying that she wanted to meet him but her family members were opposed to the idea so he decided to go to her place and went there.

The police further said that he was behaving like a madman and was threatening to kill himself when the police reached the spot soon after learning about the incident. After sending Anita and her son to the hospital, the accused was taken to MY Hospital where he created ruckus and didn't want to be treated.

Anita’s condition is stated to be critical and she was undergoing treatment in a private hospital till the filing of the report. A close relative of the young woman said that just before reaching her house, the accused made three transactions from his mobile phone to the girl, which he described as symbols of his love (143). Soon after this, he went to the girl’s house carrying a knife. Sources said that after reaching there, he had decided that “either she will be mine, or I will not let anyone else have her.”

At the time of the incident, the girl’s mother, Anita, was ironing clothes inside the house. The accused attacked her first, causing serious injuries. Hearing her screams, other family members became alert. Vidhan, a BTech student from a private college, rushed in to save his mother.

During the scuffle, the accused stabbed Vidhan with a knife. Vidhan collapsed on the spot due to severe injuries and died because of excessive bleeding. Anita was rushed to a city hospital in critical condition, where she is undergoing treatment. After the attack, Anita, Vidhan and her daughter somehow managed to come out of the house and locked the accused inside. Anita then informed her husband Dharmendra over the phone. He was at his optical shop at that time. Later, the police were informed.

As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. When the door was opened, the accused was found sitting on a sofa inside the house. He had stabbed himself twice in the stomach, and his condition was serious. He was threatening to kill himself.

However, the police acted calmly, overpowered him and snatched the knife from his hand and sent him to the hospital. Police said his formal arrest will be made after his treatment.

Police officials said that the accused and the girl had been in contact for about one and a half years. Family members alleged that the accused had been harassing the girl for several days.

The girl, who was the main target, survived, but within minutes the family’s life changed forever. This story of one-sided love ended in bloodshed, claiming the life of a promising student and leaving a mother fighting for her life. Police are investigating the case further.