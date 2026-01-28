Indore News: Claiming To Be A Social Worker Not Enough, Hc Rejects Pil Against Alleged Illegal Construction | Wikimedia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against alleged illegal construction by some builders in the city, observing that mere claim of being a social worker is insufficient to invoke the court’s PIL jurisdiction.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi rejected the writ petition filed by Parmanand Sisodiya, who had described himself as a social worker and sought removal of alleged illegal constructions, blacklisting of the builders, investigation by authorities and a restraint on the sale of the project till disposal of the petition.

During the hearing, the State government opposed the petition, pointing out that the pleadings themselves revealed that the litigation was aimed at safeguarding the interests of the petitioner’s family members, including his daughter-in-law and nephews, who were allegedly affected by the construction project in question. The State argued that the petition therefore lacked the essential character of a public interest case.

The HC noted that although the petitioner claimed to be a social worker, no material or record was produced to substantiate any social work carried out by him in recent years. Relying on earlier judgments of the Supreme Court and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Bench reiterated that a mere self-serving claim of being a social worker is insufficient to invoke the Court’s PIL jurisdiction unless supported by credible evidence of sustained public service.

Finding no such material on record, the Bench held that the petition did not espouse a public cause and accordingly declined to entertain it. The writ petition was dismissed at the threshold.