 MP Board Exam 2026: Schools Shift Into High Gear For Practical Exams
With MP Board 2026 theory exams nearing, schools across Madhya Pradesh are intensifying preparations for practical exams starting February 10. Laboratories are holding marathon sessions for Physics, Chemistry and Biology, while mock vivas are being conducted. The department has issued strict readiness guidelines. Practical exams will run till March 10

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 12:52 AM IST
MP Board Exam 2026: Schools Shift Into High Gear For Practical Exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) 2026 theory exams just weeks away, a wave of preparation has taken over government and private schools across the state.

As the February 10 kickoff for practical examinations approaches, school laboratories have become the focal point of intense academic activity.

Laboratories Abuzz with Activity

In government schools and traditional state-run institutions, science teachers are conducting "marathon lab sessions." These sessions aim to ensure that students are proficient in core experiments.

"We are focusing on the 'Big Three'—Physics, Chemistry, and Biology," says Rajnish Shrotriya, a senior teacher at Sandipani Govt School Ahilya Ashram. "Students are practicing titration, salt analysis, and circuit diagrams repeatedly to ensure they don't fumble under the gaze of external examiners."

Strict Compliance for Government Schools

The School Education Department has issued fresh directives to ensure 100% readiness. Key mandates include:

 Infrastructure Audits: Ensuring all chemical stocks are replenished and electrical equipment is calibrated.

 External Examiner Protocol: For Class 12, external examiners will be strictly monitored.

 Immediate Marks Entry: Schools are required to finalise assessments and maintain records as practical marks are typically uploaded to the MPBSE portal in real-time.

The "Private Student" Challenge

While regular students will take their exams in the familiar environment of their own schools, thousands of "Swadhayi" (private) candidates face a different challenge. Their practical exams will be held at designated centres, often different from their theory centres.

Student Preparedness: Viva and Records

The "Viva Voce" (oral exam) remains a source of anxiety for many. Schools are conducting mock viva sessions to help students build confidence. "The file is 5 marks, the experiment is 20, but the 5-mark viva often decides the examiner's final impression," explains Gopal Soni, a private school coordinator.

Final Countdown: Key Reminders

Gate Closing: Students must arrive by 8:00 AM. No student will be permitted entry after 8:45 AM.

Uniform: Mandatory for all regular students.

 Deadlines: All practical examinations must be conducted between February 10 and March 10, 2026.

As the state gears up for this massive logistical exercise, the Board has reiterated that no separate practical exams will be conducted for absentees, making attendance during the scheduled window non-negotiable.

