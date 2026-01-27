 MP News: Delay In NEET PG Wastes MBBS Students’ 1 Year
Delays in conducting NEET PG have disrupted medical academic schedules, causing MBBS graduates to lose nearly a year. Earlier held in January, the exam is now conducted around August, with counselling extending till November-December. Officials and doctors’ associations say the Covid disruption was never corrected, leading to prolonged admissions and wasted time for postgraduate aspirants.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
MP News: Delay In NEET PG Wastes MBBS Students’ 1 Year | Image: Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The delay of six months to conduct NEET for medical postgraduates has affected students.

Dr Vaibhav Jain, deputy director, medical education, said, “NEET PG schedule was derailed during Covid period. Since then, it has not been put on track. In 2018, NEET was held in first week of January but now it is held in August.

Delay of almost six months continues. It affects entire academic session as counselling continues till November and December. Entire affair is controlled by central government but ultimately MBBS students suffer.”

As per Junior Doctors Association, NEET PG was held in first week of January (7, 6 and 5) in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively. In 2021, it was held on September 11, was held on May 1 in 2022 and on May 5 in 2023. In 2024, it was held on August 11. It was held on August 3 and August 30 in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Federation of All India Medical Association national executive member Dr Akash Soni said, “PG academic session does not start before March-April as counselling continues till November -December.

Students suffer as entire year is wasted in admission for PG course. Before Covid, it was held in first week of January and now it is held in August.”

