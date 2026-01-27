MP News: 'Ladli Behnas’ Come Together To Buy Utensils For Local Community Hall In Mandsaur; They Collected Around ₹51,000, To Purchase The Utensils

MP News: Ladli Behnas’ Come Together To Buy Utensils For Local Community Hall; They Collected Around ₹51,000, To Purchase The Utensils |

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 34 beneficiaries of the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ in Jhangariya village in Sitamau recently set an extraordinary example by using the money they received under the scheme to buy utensils for a community hall in the area.

To address the long standing demand of utensils at community hall, each woman contributed Rs 1,500 and collected around Rs 51,000, to purchase the utensils.

The purchased utensils bear the serial numbers of the contributing Ladli Behna sisters as a symbol of their collective effort.

Durga Bai, Dhanni Bai, Parvati Bai, Ramkanya Bai, Tulsi Devi, Sita Bai and Anushya Sahu, among others, said that the monthly funds provided under the scheme should serve society, not just individual needs.

Their initiative ensured that the community hall is now well-equipped to host social events and gatherings.

Community members Balkrishna, Mukesh, Ajay, Dilip and Satyanarayan Sahu said that with the new utensils, they will no longer need to rent them for events. He added that it will save them approximately Rs 5,000 per occasion.