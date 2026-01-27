Indore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Former Wrestler Dies After Consuming Contaminated Water In Bhagirathpura; Toll Climbs Up To 29 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhagirathpura area witnessed another death on Tuesday morning, taking the toll from suspected water contamination to 29.

The latest victim has been identified as 75-year-old Khoobchand, who was a wrestler. According to family members, he had been battling severe complications believed to have been caused by the consumption of contaminated drinking water. His condition worsened rapidly on Tuesday evening, leading to his death.

Indore HC slams govt over Bhagirathpura deaths

The administration was criticised by the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday for using the word "verbal autopsy" in the report on the fatalities in Bhagirathpura, calling it "vague and merely an eye-wash."

A hearing on the public interest litigations (PILs) filed in relation to the deaths purportedly caused by drinking contaminated water in Bhagirathpura lasted more than two and a half hours. The Division Bench was made up of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi.

According to a study presented by the State government, 23 deaths were investigated, of which 16 were linked to contaminated water, four were deemed inconclusive, and three were said to have nothing to do with water poisoning. Additionally, the court was informed that the water supply has been restored in roughly 30% of