 Indore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Former Wrestler Dies After Consuming Contaminated Water In Bhagirathpura; Toll Climbs Up To 29
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Former Wrestler Dies After Consuming Contaminated Water In Bhagirathpura; Toll Climbs Up To 29

Indore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Former Wrestler Dies After Consuming Contaminated Water In Bhagirathpura; Toll Climbs Up To 29

Another death linked to suspected water contamination was reported in Bhagirathpura, raising the toll to 29. The latest victim, 75-year-old wrestler Khoobchand, reportedly suffered severe complications after consuming contaminated water. His condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to his death on Tuesday. Authorities continue to face scrutiny over water quality.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 11:28 PM IST
article-image
Indore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Former Wrestler Dies After Consuming Contaminated Water In Bhagirathpura; Toll Climbs Up To 29 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhagirathpura area witnessed another death on Tuesday morning, taking the toll from suspected water contamination to 29.

The latest victim has been identified as 75-year-old Khoobchand, who was a wrestler. According to family members, he had been battling severe complications believed to have been caused by the consumption of contaminated drinking water. His condition worsened rapidly on Tuesday evening, leading to his death.

Indore HC slams govt over Bhagirathpura deaths

The administration was criticised by the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday for using the word "verbal autopsy" in the report on the fatalities in Bhagirathpura, calling it "vague and merely an eye-wash."

FPJ Shorts
MPCB Secures Top Rank In Maharashtra’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Plus Programme, Excels In E-Governance
MPCB Secures Top Rank In Maharashtra’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Plus Programme, Excels In E-Governance
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell To Take Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari In ₹3 Crore Santacruz Extortion Case
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell To Take Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari In ₹3 Crore Santacruz Extortion Case
Brahmaputra Tragedy: Boat Capsizes In Chenga, Women And Children Among Seven Missing
Brahmaputra Tragedy: Boat Capsizes In Chenga, Women And Children Among Seven Missing
Thane Murder: 23-Year-Old Cloth Trader Beaten To Death In Bhiwandi, 3 Relatives Booked For Murder
Thane Murder: 23-Year-Old Cloth Trader Beaten To Death In Bhiwandi, 3 Relatives Booked For Murder

A hearing on the public interest litigations (PILs) filed in relation to the deaths purportedly caused by drinking contaminated water in Bhagirathpura lasted more than two and a half hours. The Division Bench was made up of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi.

According to a study presented by the State government, 23 deaths were investigated, of which 16 were linked to contaminated water, four were deemed inconclusive, and three were said to have nothing to do with water poisoning. Additionally, the court was informed that the water supply has been restored in roughly 30% of

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Former Wrestler Dies After Consuming Contaminated Water In...
Indore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Former Wrestler Dies After Consuming Contaminated Water In...
MP News: Delay In NEET PG Wastes MBBS Students’ 1 Year
MP News: Delay In NEET PG Wastes MBBS Students’ 1 Year
MP News: Stray Dog Control Exists On Paper, SC Hearing On January 28; Lack Of Shelters, Funds,...
MP News: Stray Dog Control Exists On Paper, SC Hearing On January 28; Lack Of Shelters, Funds,...
Indore Water Tragedy: IYC To Launch 9-Day Jan Adhikar Yatra In Protest Of Contaminated Water
Indore Water Tragedy: IYC To Launch 9-Day Jan Adhikar Yatra In Protest Of Contaminated Water
MP News: Two Friends From Gujarat Drown In Narmada River During Omkareshwar Visit; Rescue Operation...
MP News: Two Friends From Gujarat Drown In Narmada River During Omkareshwar Visit; Rescue Operation...