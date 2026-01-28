 Indore News: Two Held With 46 Kg Silver Worth ₹1.4 Crore
Indore News: Two Held With 46 Kg Silver Worth ₹1.4 Crore

Indore’s Annapurna police seized 46.2 kg of silver worth about Rs 1.4 crore from two men stopped on a scooter at a checkpoint. The accused failed to produce valid documents for the metal, leading to seizure of the silver and vehicle. The Income Tax and GST departments have been informed to probe possible tax evasion and illegal trade links.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 12:09 AM IST
Indore News: Two Held With 46 Kg Silver Worth ₹1.4 Crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Annapurna Police detained two individuals and seized approximately 46.2 kilograms of silver, valued at an estimated Rs 1.4 crore on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects were intercepted at a checkpoint while transporting the silver on a two-wheeler. Following the seizure, the Income Tax and GST departments are being formally notified to investigate potential tax evasion and illegal trade links.

Annapurna Police station in-charge Ajay Nair said that constables Uday Singh Tomar and Arjun Yadav were on routine duty at Usha Nagar Square when they intercepted a suspicious scooter (MP09UC8483). The occupants were identified as the rider Saurabh Sisodia of Sukhdev Nagar Main, and Pankaj Nimavat of Hukumchand Colony.

Upon searching the vehicle's storage compartment, the police personnel discovered four heavy rectangular slabs wrapped in old newspapers and packaging tape. When opened, the packages were found to contain 46.2 kg of silver.

article-image

The suspects were unable to produce any valid bills, receipts, or legal documentation for the metal. While they claimed they were transporting the "raw silver" to the Sarafa market, the lack of paperwork led to the immediate seizure of both the silver and the scooter under Sections 106 and 35(5) of the BNSS.

