Bhopal News: Murder Case Against Husband After Postmortem Report, Accused Held | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhola Mandir police on Wednesday registered a murder case against a man after receiving post-mortem report of his wife, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances on January 20.

Police officials said Kanchan Sahu (30), a resident of Tila Jamalpura was married to Hemraj Sahu, a resident of Radhakrishna Colony in village Khejda, about one-and-a-half years ago. Hemraj is a small trader who sells pulses in weekly markets and it was second marriage for Kanchan and Hemraj as they were previously divorced.

Police said the couple frequently argued over Kanchan’s reluctance to move to Hemraj’s native village. Kanchan had informed her mother that her husband was pressurising her to shift to the village.

On January 19, dispute erupted over the same issue during which Hemraj strangled Kanchan. Believing that she only became unconscious, he went to sleep in another room but found her dead the next morning.

Hemraj went to the police station and informed about the incident. The post-mortem report, received on Tuesday, confirmed the cause of death as strangulation. Based on this report, police registered a case of murder and formally arrested the accused, who was already in custody.