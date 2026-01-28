 Bhopal News: Murder Case Against Husband After Postmortem Report, Accused Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Murder Case Against Husband After Postmortem Report, Accused Held

Bhopal News: Murder Case Against Husband After Postmortem Report, Accused Held

Chhola Mandir police registered a murder case against Hemraj Sahu after post-mortem confirmed that his wife Kanchan Sahu died due to strangulation. The couple often argued over her refusal to shift to his native village. Police said Hemraj strangled her during a dispute on January 19. He was formally arrested after the report.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Murder Case Against Husband After Postmortem Report, Accused Held | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhola Mandir police on Wednesday registered a murder case against a man after receiving post-mortem report of his wife, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances on January 20.

Police officials said Kanchan Sahu (30), a resident of Tila Jamalpura was married to Hemraj Sahu, a resident of Radhakrishna Colony in village Khejda, about one-and-a-half years ago. Hemraj is a small trader who sells pulses in weekly markets and it was second marriage for Kanchan and Hemraj as they were previously divorced.

Police said the couple frequently argued over Kanchan’s reluctance to move to Hemraj’s native village. Kanchan had informed her mother that her husband was pressurising her to shift to the village.

On January 19, dispute erupted over the same issue during which Hemraj strangled Kanchan. Believing that she only became unconscious, he went to sleep in another room but found her dead the next morning.

FPJ Shorts
'I Am Pregnant': Rubina Dilaik Shares Joyful News Two Years After Welcoming Twin Daughters With Husband Abhinav Shukla- VIDEO
'I Am Pregnant': Rubina Dilaik Shares Joyful News Two Years After Welcoming Twin Daughters With Husband Abhinav Shukla- VIDEO
Mumbai University Reschedules Exams As Maharashtra Observes Three-Day Mourning After Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Death
Mumbai University Reschedules Exams As Maharashtra Observes Three-Day Mourning After Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Death
IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: Aakash Chopra Questions India's Team Selection, Says Dropping Shreyas Iyer And Bowling First A Mistake
IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: Aakash Chopra Questions India's Team Selection, Says Dropping Shreyas Iyer And Bowling First A Mistake
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches ₹1,052-Crore Development Projects At Siddharthnagar Mahotsav
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches ₹1,052-Crore Development Projects At Siddharthnagar Mahotsav
Read Also
MP News: ‘Hum Sab Ek Hain,’ Dhirendra Shastri Appeals Government To Not Divide Hindus Over New...
article-image

Hemraj went to the police station and informed about the incident. The post-mortem report, received on Tuesday, confirmed the cause of death as strangulation. Based on this report, police registered a case of murder and formally arrested the accused, who was already in custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Nursing Student Held For Snatching Mangalsutra In AIIMS Lift; Crime Committed For...
Bhopal News: Nursing Student Held For Snatching Mangalsutra In AIIMS Lift; Crime Committed For...
Bhopal News: Murder Case Against Husband After Postmortem Report, Accused Held
Bhopal News: Murder Case Against Husband After Postmortem Report, Accused Held
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: CM Mohan Yadav, Leaders Mourn Maharashtra's Deputy CM's Death
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: CM Mohan Yadav, Leaders Mourn Maharashtra's Deputy CM's Death
Bhopal Power Cut January 29: Power To Remain Disrupted In Janak Puri, Nirmal Nagar, Tulsi Parisar &...
Bhopal Power Cut January 29: Power To Remain Disrupted In Janak Puri, Nirmal Nagar, Tulsi Parisar &...
MP News: Jabalpur Gets Boost To Defence Capability As T-72 Tanks Overhaul Project Flagged Off At...
MP News: Jabalpur Gets Boost To Defence Capability As T-72 Tanks Overhaul Project Flagged Off At...