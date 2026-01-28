 MP News: ‘Hum Sab Ek Hain,’ Dhirendra Shastri Appeals Government To Not Divide Hindus Over New UGC Guidelines-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: ‘Hum Sab Ek Hain,’ Dhirendra Shastri Appeals Government To Not Divide Hindus Over New UGC Guidelines-- VIDEO

MP News: ‘Hum Sab Ek Hain,’ Dhirendra Shastri Appeals Government To Not Divide Hindus Over New UGC Guidelines-- VIDEO

Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri appealed for unity amid the controversy over UGC Guidelines 2026. Speaking at a gathering, he said inequality should not exist in India and people should be united, not divided. His remarks came as general category students protest the new UGC rules, alleging they may cause discrimination and confusion on campuses.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has appealed the government to not divide Hindus over the new UGC Guidelines.

Speaking during a public gathering on Wednesday, he stressed that India should stand for equality and not division, referring to the revised UGC norms that aim to protect reserved category students from caste-based discrimination.

Referring to the ongoing discussion around the UGC rules, Dhirendra Shastri said that, "Bharat me ek prarthna karna chah rahe hain. Vartamaan samay me ek vishay bahut chal raha hai, UGC ko lekar. Asamanta Bharat me nahi honi chahiye, samaanta hi honi chahiye. Hum sab ek hain. Bharat me na koi agda ho, na koi pichda ho, sab Bharatiya ho.” (inequality should not exist in the country and only equality should prevail. He stated that there should be no division between forward and backward, and that all are Indians. Appealing to the government, he said people should be united and not divided).

During the gathering, the crowd raised slogans like “Hum sab Hindu ek hai”, echoing his message of unity.

FPJ Shorts
‘Human Ways To Treat A Loyal Dog’: Netizens Slam SDRF For Carrying Canine In Gunny Bag After It Guarded Owner’s Body For Days In Freezing Snow
‘Human Ways To Treat A Loyal Dog’: Netizens Slam SDRF For Carrying Canine In Gunny Bag After It Guarded Owner’s Body For Days In Freezing Snow
PM Modi, Amit Shah Likely To Attend Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Funeral
PM Modi, Amit Shah Likely To Attend Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Funeral
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: MNS Chief Raj Thackery Leaves For Baramati To Pay Final Tribute To Late Maharashtra Deputy CM
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: MNS Chief Raj Thackery Leaves For Baramati To Pay Final Tribute To Late Maharashtra Deputy CM
'Dada Kept Requesting His Favourite Song...' Rahul Vaidya Recalls LAST Meeting With Ajit Pawar After His Death In Plane Crash - VIDEO
'Dada Kept Requesting His Favourite Song...' Rahul Vaidya Recalls LAST Meeting With Ajit Pawar After His Death In Plane Crash - VIDEO

Watch the video below :

Read about UGC guidelines

The comments come at a time when the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026. The guidelines aim to prevent caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities and to ensure equal opportunities in higher education.

Read Also
MP News: NSUI Students Take To Streets Against New UGC 2026 Rules; Warn Of 'Jabalpur Bandh' If Order...
article-image

Under the new rules, educational institutions are required to form Equal Opportunity Centres and Equity Committees to address complaints related to discrimination. The focus of the guidelines is on protecting students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), women, and persons with disabilities.

However, the new rules have triggered protests in several states. Many general category students have expressed concern, saying the guidelines could create unfair treatment against them. They argue that the rules may put pressure on general category students if a complaint is filed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Co-Pilot Shambhavi Pathak’s Last Message To Grandmother Before Fatal...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Co-Pilot Shambhavi Pathak’s Last Message To Grandmother Before Fatal...
MP News: ‘Hum Sab Ek Hain,’ Dhirendra Shastri Appeals Government To Not Divide Hindus Over New...
MP News: ‘Hum Sab Ek Hain,’ Dhirendra Shastri Appeals Government To Not Divide Hindus Over New...
MP News: Power Company Vehicle Plunges Into Chambal Canal Amid Dense Fog In Sheopur , Contractor...
MP News: Power Company Vehicle Plunges Into Chambal Canal Amid Dense Fog In Sheopur , Contractor...
MP News: 21-Year-Old Woman Raped By Army Jawan On Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior
MP News: 21-Year-Old Woman Raped By Army Jawan On Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior
MP News: NSUI Students Take To Streets Against New UGC 2026 Rules; Warn Of 'Jabalpur Bandh' If Order...
MP News: NSUI Students Take To Streets Against New UGC 2026 Rules; Warn Of 'Jabalpur Bandh' If Order...