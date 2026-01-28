 MP News: Woman Dragged Out Of House, Beaten With Kicks & Sticks Over Long-Standing Dispute With Neighbour In Jabalpur – CCTV Clip Viral
A woman was dragged out of her home and brutally beaten by neighbors over an ongoing dispute in Jabalpur on Wednesday, as captured on CCTV. The attackers, armed with sticks, allegedly harassed her over money and property issues. She identified Rahul Yadav, Sunita Yadav, and others in her FIR. Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was dragged out of her house and brutally beaten by her neighbours in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Adhartal area behind Singh Driving School under the Adhartal police station limits and was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

According to the CCTV footage, a man can be clearly seen dragging the woman out of her house by force. He pushes her to the ground and starts beating her continuously. In the video, another woman is also seen holding a stick and trying to hit the victim. The man keeps pulling the woman again and again by her hair and dragging her on the road.

The attack continues for several minutes, while other people are seen standing nearby.

Watch the video below :

After the assault, the injured woman is seen shouting loudly. In anger and pain, she throws stones at the gate of the man’s house and is heard shouting abusive words.

The video of the incident later came out and spread among locals.

The victim has been identified as Anju Pandey. She works by running four-wheeler vehicles on rent for her livelihood. According to her complaint, the attackers are her neighbours.

She has accused them of beating her badly over an ongoing dispute. In her FIR, she has also alleged that the accused were harassing her over illegal money demands and because she had taken a house in the area.

Anju Pandey has named Rahul Yadav, Sunita Yadav, Nabbita Yadav, Mandakini Yadav, Bisu Bengali, Saraswati Bengali, and others in her complaint. She said that the attackers came with sticks and beat her without mercy on the road.

After receiving the complaint, the Adhartal police registered an FIR and started searching for the accused.

Police officials said they are checking the CCTV footage carefully and recording statements of witnesses. Further action will be taken based on the investigation.

Local people have demanded strict action against those involved so that such incidents do not happen again.

