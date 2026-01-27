 MP News: Stray Dog Control Exists On Paper, SC Hearing On January 28; Lack Of Shelters, Funds, Sterilisation Centres Undermine State Claims
The Supreme Court will hear stray dog control issues as Madhya Pradesh admits poor ground implementation. Despite court orders, no shelter homes are functional due to lack of funds and land. Sterilisation and vaccination have increased but lag behind dog population growth. Official claims contrast with reality, leaving stray dog management largely on paper.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
MP News: Stray Dog Control Exists On Paper, SC Hearing On January 28; Lack Of Shelters, Funds, Sterilisation Centres Undermine State Claims | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an ongoing concern over rising incidents of stray dog attacks and their management across country on Wednesday.

While senior officials from urban administration departments nationwide are expected to present compliance reports, situation in Madhya Pradesh exposes a sharp gap between official claims and ground reality.

According to officials, an internal assessment reveals that despite repeated court directions, efforts to control stray dog population in state remain largely confined to paperwork.

In Bhopal alone, where estimated stray dog population stands at around 1.25 lakh, plans to construct five animal shelter homes have failed to take off. Though two sites were identified, construction has not begun due to lack of funds, and not a single brick has been laid.

With court taking a strict view, Urban Administration and Development Department hurriedly prepared a statewide report on Tuesday. Senior-most officials will personally present state s position before court. However, fact remains that not a single shelter home has been completed anywhere in Madhya Pradesh.

Shelter homes still a distant dream

The situation is no better in other major cities. Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain were each supposed to have five shelter homes, three under municipal corporations and two under urban local bodies at district headquarters. Except for Bhopal, no land has even been identified in these cities, despite Supreme Court s directive that sites be finalised and work initiated by January 13.

Corporation claims vs ground reality

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) claims a 30% increase in sterilisation over past 11 months and a 10% reduction in dog bite incidents. However, no new Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres have been opened so far. Corporation also identified 102 feeding spots and nine sensitive locations from where dogs were to be shifted to shelters. With no shelters available, plan remains ineffective.

Sterilisation, vaccination numbers lag behind growth

Despite increase in sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination over past four years, numbers remain insufficient compared to rapidly growing dog population.

Funds available, action missing

Speaking to Free Press, a UAD official said that under existing provisions, animal shelters can receive up to Rs 27 lakh as a 50% grant for housing 300 dogs. Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) also offers Rs 15 lakh for shelters accommodating 200 dogs. Shelters can be run by AWBI-recognised NGOs, animal welfare groups or through CSR funding.

