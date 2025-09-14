Narmada & Ahilya Bai Have Close Connection With Indore: Labour Minister Prahlad Patel | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh panchayat, rural development and labour minister Prahlad Patel performed ‘jalabhishek’ of the statue of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai at Rajwada with water from 108 rivers on Saturday. On this occasion, the minister said that Maa Narmada and Devi Ahilyabai had an unbreakable connection with the city.

Vedic scholars chanted the Narmadashtakam and the citizens present also anointed the statue of Devi Ahilya with water and milk. Patel also made the citizens raise the slogan ‘Devi Ahilyabai Amar Rahe’.

Urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and MLA Golu Shukla were also present.

Talking about his book on Narmada Parikrama to be launched shortly, Patel said, ”River Narmada is very sacred. Thirty years ago, I did the parikrama (circumambulation) of the holy river for the first time.

After that, I did the Narmada Parikrama Yatra with my wife Pushpalata Patel. The experiences were penned in a book, which will be released on Sunday (September 14) on the occasion of Hindi Diwas by RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat”.

Patel further said, “Our family has always had deep faith in the Narmada. My father used to say that one should never cross the confluence of a river. I tried to follow it literally. I was curious to see the origin of rivers and started it by seeing the origin of Ken-Betwa river.

Till now, I have not only seen the origin of 106 rivers but have also brought water from there. Today, the statue of Devi Ahilya was anointed with water from 108 rivers”.

“I also got the opportunity to join the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan. Through this campaign, we understand how precious and useful water is in life. All rivers are life-giving. We should save and protect them,” he said.

A large number of citizens as well as Patel’s wife Pushpalata Patel and daughter Falit Patel were present in the programme.