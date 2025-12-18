MP News: Gen-Z Post Office To Open At IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Postmaster General of Indore Region, Preeti Agrawal here on Thursday said that a Gen-Z Post Office will soon be opened at Indian Institute of Management Indore.

Agrawal made the announcement on Thursday while addressing the inauguration of a three-day camp organised by the Department of Posts at Indore Press Club. She said the initiative aims to connect the youth with India Post’s savings schemes, banking services and insurance products.

Explaining the concept, she said the Gen-Z Post Office will be designed in the form of a cafeteria-style space, where young users will be able to access various postal and financial services through digital platforms. She also elaborated on several central government schemes and assured that the Department of Posts is fully prepared to provide all possible assistance to mediapersons.

The event was attended by regional manager Amit Agrawal, assistant director Dinesh Dongre, Rajendra Vyas, senior postmaster Shrinivas Joshi, BPC manager Ashok Jakhode and other officials of the postal department.

Heavy rush for Aadhaar corrections

The camp saw a significant turnout of mediapersons and their family members, especially at the Aadhaar updation counters, which remained crowded throughout the day. Aadhaar correction services will continue on Friday and Saturday as well. There was also notable interest among mediapersons in postal insurance policies, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and other savings schemes offered by India Post.