 MP News: Gen-Z Post Office To Open At IIM Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Gen-Z Post Office To Open At IIM Indore

MP News: Gen-Z Post Office To Open At IIM Indore

Agrawal made the announcement on Thursday while addressing the inauguration of a three-day camp organised by the Department of Posts at Indore Press Club. She said the initiative aims to connect the youth with India Post’s savings schemes, banking services and insurance products.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Gen-Z Post Office To Open At IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Postmaster General of Indore Region, Preeti Agrawal here on Thursday said that a Gen-Z Post Office will soon be opened at Indian Institute of Management Indore.

Agrawal made the announcement on Thursday while addressing the inauguration of a three-day camp organised by the Department of Posts at Indore Press Club. She said the initiative aims to connect the youth with India Post’s savings schemes, banking services and insurance products.

Explaining the concept, she said the Gen-Z Post Office will be designed in the form of a cafeteria-style space, where young users will be able to access various postal and financial services through digital platforms. She also elaborated on several central government schemes and assured that the Department of Posts is fully prepared to provide all possible assistance to mediapersons.

Read Also
MP News: Govt Reveals 3-Year Budget Plan; 'Outlay To Touch ₹6.12 Lakh Crore By 2029–30,' Says Dy...
article-image

The event was attended by regional manager Amit Agrawal, assistant director Dinesh Dongre, Rajendra Vyas, senior postmaster Shrinivas Joshi, BPC manager Ashok Jakhode and other officials of the postal department.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Rename ‘Karmashree’ Job Scheme After Mahatma Gandhi
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Rename ‘Karmashree’ Job Scheme After Mahatma Gandhi
Navi Mumbai: Uran Man Booked For Rape, POCSO After Marrying 16-Year-Old Minor And Causing Pregnancy
Navi Mumbai: Uran Man Booked For Rape, POCSO After Marrying 16-Year-Old Minor And Causing Pregnancy
Efforts Will Be Made To Keep Mahayuti Intact, Says NCP State President Sunil Tatkare
Efforts Will Be Made To Keep Mahayuti Intact, Says NCP State President Sunil Tatkare
IND Vs SA 5th T20I Pitch & Weather Report: Narendra Modi Stadium Conditions, Probable Playing XI And Toss Factor
IND Vs SA 5th T20I Pitch & Weather Report: Narendra Modi Stadium Conditions, Probable Playing XI And Toss Factor

Heavy rush for Aadhaar corrections

The camp saw a significant turnout of mediapersons and their family members, especially at the Aadhaar updation counters, which remained crowded throughout the day. Aadhaar correction services will continue on Friday and Saturday as well. There was also notable interest among mediapersons in postal insurance policies, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and other savings schemes offered by India Post.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Governor Urged To Protect DAVV’s Land From ‘Encroachers’

Indore News: Governor Urged To Protect DAVV’s Land From ‘Encroachers’

MP News: 'Those Who Took Salaries From Urban Bodies On Fake Papers Identified,' Says Minister...

MP News: 'Those Who Took Salaries From Urban Bodies On Fake Papers Identified,' Says Minister...

Indore Metro PIL: High Court Directs Collector To Forward Representation To Principal Secretary

Indore Metro PIL: High Court Directs Collector To Forward Representation To Principal Secretary

MP News: 'Caste-Based Mindset Needed,' Says IAS Officer Meenakshi Singh--VIDEO

MP News: 'Caste-Based Mindset Needed,' Says IAS Officer Meenakshi Singh--VIDEO

MP News: Supreme Court Dismisses Takia Masjid Petition To Challenge Mahakal Temple Complex Expansion...

MP News: Supreme Court Dismisses Takia Masjid Petition To Challenge Mahakal Temple Complex Expansion...