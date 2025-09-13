 Madhya Pradesh: State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal Feels Giddy During Rally, Rushed To Hospital
Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal's finger was caught in a car door on Saturday during his visit to Aathner in Betul district, following which party workers rushed him to a hospital.

Khandelwal felt dizzy due to pain from the finger injury, said Dr Devendra Chadhokar, who conducted the initial examination. He was discharged some time later, Chadhokar added.

Block Medical Officer Dr Sachin Ahatkar said a health department team also reached the hospital for examination.

He later left for Indore to oversee preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme scheduled in nearby Dhar on September 17, party leaders said.

First visit to Athner as state chief

This was Khandelwal’s first visit to Athner after being appointed state BJP president. The town witnessed a grand reception, with floral showers, ceremonial rituals, and continuous celebrations. The atmosphere remained charged with political fervor and excitement throughout the day.





