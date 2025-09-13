Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Exhorts MANIT-Bhopal Students To Drive Innovations For Nation

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Exhorts Bhopal's MANIT Students To Drive Innovations For Nation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan exhorted the students to go in for innovations in the larger interest of the country and to make it self-reliant.

Addressing the Turyanad programme held at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) on Friday, he also stressed on the importance of ‘swadeshi’ products.

“Why go for imported things? People are trying to shove off our economy. But in the last quarter, India’s GDP increased 7.8 percent. India’s economy is the fastest growing economy and it needs to be taken far ahead,” he said.

Without naming US President Donald Trump for his 50 percent tariff stand on Indian goods, he said that a powerful country tried to build pressure on India but now India did not bow before the world and looked directly in the eyes. He exhorted students to feel proud in speaking in the national language Hindi.