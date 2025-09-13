 Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Exhorts MANIT-Bhopal Students To Drive Innovations For Nation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalUnion Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Exhorts MANIT-Bhopal Students To Drive Innovations For Nation

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Exhorts MANIT-Bhopal Students To Drive Innovations For Nation

Chouhan also stressed on the importance of ‘swadeshi’ products

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Exhorts Bhopal's MANIT Students To Drive Innovations For Nation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan exhorted the students to go in for innovations in the larger interest of the country and to make it self-reliant.

Addressing the Turyanad programme held at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) on Friday, he also stressed on the importance of ‘swadeshi’ products.

Read Also
'GST Cut On Agriculture Equipment To Increase Production, Exemptions Will Boost Organic Farming,'...
article-image

“Why go for imported things? People are trying to shove off our economy. But in the last quarter, India’s GDP increased 7.8 percent. India’s economy is the fastest growing economy and it needs to be taken far ahead,” he said.

Without naming US President Donald Trump for his 50 percent tariff stand on Indian goods, he said that a powerful country tried to build pressure on India but now India did not bow before the world and looked directly in the eyes. He exhorted students to feel proud in speaking in the national language Hindi.

FPJ Shorts
27-Year-Old Romanian PhD Scholar At BHU Found Dead In Rented Room In Varanasi; Investigation Underway
27-Year-Old Romanian PhD Scholar At BHU Found Dead In Rented Room In Varanasi; Investigation Underway
Tier-2 & Tier-3 Cities In India See Emerging Institutes, Technology Parks & Skilling Hubs, Set To Shape Engineering Workforce
Tier-2 & Tier-3 Cities In India See Emerging Institutes, Technology Parks & Skilling Hubs, Set To Shape Engineering Workforce
Nagaland RMSA 2016 Teachers Warn of Hunger Strike Over Pending Pay Parity
Nagaland RMSA 2016 Teachers Warn of Hunger Strike Over Pending Pay Parity
BTS' Jungkook Is The Real Showstopper At Calvin Klein's NYFW Show; ARMYs Can't Keep Calm Over His Looks
BTS' Jungkook Is The Real Showstopper At Calvin Klein's NYFW Show; ARMYs Can't Keep Calm Over His Looks

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Exhorts MANIT-Bhopal Students To Drive Innovations...

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Exhorts MANIT-Bhopal Students To Drive Innovations...

Final Selection List Of MP Service Examination 2024 Out: Sheopur’s Devanshu Bags 1st Rank, 7 Out...

Final Selection List Of MP Service Examination 2024 Out: Sheopur’s Devanshu Bags 1st Rank, 7 Out...

Madhya Pradesh: Retired BHEL Employee ‘Digitally Arrested’, Duped Of ₹68 Lakh

Madhya Pradesh: Retired BHEL Employee ‘Digitally Arrested’, Duped Of ₹68 Lakh

Bhopal In Potholes? Vanishing Road At Aishbagh Hockey Stadium Turns Into Political Flashpoint

Bhopal In Potholes? Vanishing Road At Aishbagh Hockey Stadium Turns Into Political Flashpoint

No Technicians, No Tests: Diagnostic Machines Gathering Dust At Bhopal Gas Hospitals Since 2023

No Technicians, No Tests: Diagnostic Machines Gathering Dust At Bhopal Gas Hospitals Since 2023