Bajrang Dal Workers Waylay Garbage Vehicle Carrying Dead Calf, Brutally Beat Municipal Workers Without Giving Them Chance To Clarify In MP's Ratlam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sanitation workers of the Ratlam Municipal Corporation have threatened to go on a strike after a violent clash with Hindu right wing outfit Bajrang Dal.

The incident reportedly occurred when the sanitation workers were transporting a dead cow calf in a garbage vehicle. Some Bajrang Dal members waylaid the vehicle and started inspecting. They got furious seeing the dead calf and without giving a chance to clarify, they started beating the driver and other sanitation staff accompanying him.

Following the alleged beating, the municipal authorities lodged a FIR against the accused. At the same time, the RMC dismissed the employment of the sanitation workers involved in the incident.

In protest, the workers have refused to lift or handle any more dead cows and demanded that the accused from Bajrang Dal should be arrested. They also demanded that their jobs should be reinstated.

The workers say they were just performing their duty by removing dead animals from public spaces which is part of their responsibility.

They argue that being physically attacked and then fired without a proper hearing is unfair. They also express concern over safety and dignity, insisting that such actions are unacceptable.

The municipal corporation has not yet issued a detailed statement explaining the matter or providing their account of what led to Bajrang Dal’s intervention.

With rising tension between the workers, the Bajrang Dal, and the authorities, Ratlam may soon see a strike, unless the problems of the sanitation workers are solved.