Indore's MYH On Mission To Eliminate Obesity; First Govt-Operated Obesity Clinic Of MP To Start In October | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Troubled with too much fat in your body? Be prepared! Because this Diwali you will get soup to nuts free treatment for your unwanted fat at the state’s biggest government hospital, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, which is bringing the first government-operated Obesity Clinic of Madhya Pradesh in October.

“The centre is expected to begin services within the next month. It will be located on the ground floor of the hospital’s OPD block and will provide treatment without any charge,” said MGM Medical College dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria.

Patients will be able to access a wide range of facilities, from advanced consultation to bariatric surgery, all under one roof. A team of specialists, gastroenterologists, gastrointestinal surgeons, endocrinologists, and internal medicine expertswill be supported by dieticians and physiotherapists, ensuring all-inclusive approach to weight management. Alongside medication and surgery, guidance on nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle modification will also be provided.

“The clinic will hold a dedicated outpatient service every Monday. Individuals referred by other departments will first undergo basic assessments such as BMI calculation, blood pressure monitoring, and sugar and cholesterol testing, after which doctors will prepare a personalised treatment plan,” Dr Ghanghoria added.

According to health professionals, obesity is no longer just a cosmetic issue but a growing medical concern. It heightens the risk of chronic illnesses including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, sleep apnea, and certain forms of cancer.

“Medicines and surgical options are available, but maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise remain the most effective ways to fight obesity. Through this clinic, we aim to provide complete and free-of-cost care,” said Dr Ghanghoria.

What is Obesity?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), obesity is defined as an abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health. The commonly used metric to classify obesity is Body Mass Index (BMI), where a BMI of 25 or above is considered overweight, and a BMI of 30 or above is classified as obese. In India, a person is considered overweight if their Body Mass Index (BMI) is between 23.0 and 24.9 kg/m², and obese if their BMI is 25 kg/m² or higher. Morbid obesity occurs when a person’s BMI is 35 or more.

How to check your BMI?

Body Mass Index (BMI), previously known as the Quetelet index, is a simple way to check if an adult has a healthy weight. It is calculated by dividing a person's weight in kilograms by their height in meters squared (kg/m²). To find BMI, take a person’s weight (kg) and divide it by their height (m) squared. A normal BMI falls between 18.5 and 24.9, based on the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

Global statistics

The prevalence of overweight and obesity has been rising steadily among both adults and children worldwide. Between 1990 and 2022, the percentage of children and adolescents (aged 5–19 years) with obesity increased fourfold, from 2% to 8%. During the same period, the proportion of adults (aged 18 and older) with obesity more than doubled, rising from 7% to 16%.

India’s obesity statistics

As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 (2019-21), overall, 24% of Indian women and 23% of Indian men are overweight or obese

As per the NFHS-5, (2019-2021) in the category of ages 15-49 years, 6.4 % of women and 4.0 % of men, are obese.There has also been an increase in the percentage of children under 5 years who are overweight (weight-for-height) from 2.1 per cent in NFHS-4 (2015-16) to 3.4 percent in NFHS-5 (2019-21) at All-India level.

Half of MP is overweight or obese

Alarmingly, experts estimate that nearly half of Madhya Pradesh’s population is overweight or obese, with the problem accelerating among children and young adults due to unhealthy diets, lack of physical activity, and rising stress levels.