 Indore: Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri Confesses To Funding Youths To Target Women
Indore: Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri Confesses To Funding Youths To Target Women

Qadri had been on the run, mostly staying in Nepal, before surrendering recently to a local court

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 01:21 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress corporator Anwar Qadri, arrested in connection with an alleged love jihad funding case, has reportedly confessed during his police remand that he gave cash to two youths to target women from different communities.

According to Banganga police station in-charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar, Qadri is in police custody until September 12. He was booked after two youths were arrested for taking Rs 3 lakh from him, claiming the money was intended to influence inter-faith marriages.

Qadri had been on the run, mostly staying in Nepal, before surrendering recently to a local court.

Police said Qadri also provided information about a mobile phone he bought in Nagpur, which he discarded along with its SIM card in Nepal. Due to current conditions in Nepal, officers did not visit, but confirmed sufficient evidence had been collected. His daughter, Ayesha, was also arrested in Delhi for sending him money while he stayed in Nepal.

After the current remand ends, Sadar Bazar police may seek an extension related to a separate case for using a forged firearm licence issued from Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, Khajrana police have registered a case against Qadri for allegedly forging documents of a woman’s house, and further action is expected.

