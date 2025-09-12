MP Transco Completes 13 Km Composite Transmission Line To Power Indore Metro | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has successfully constructed and energised a critical Extra High Tension (EHT) transmission line for the Indore Metro Rail Project.

With this development, the Metro’s MR-10 Substation will now receive a reliable 132 kV double-circuit power supply from MP Transco’s 220 kV Jaitpura Substation. The work was carried out under MP Transco’s supervision after the requisite funds were deposited by Indore Metro.

Speaking on the achievement, RK Agrawal, additional chief engineer, MP Transco Indore, said that the construction of the Jaitpura–MR-10 transmission line was especially challenging as the route passed through densely populated areas. A special design was prepared by experts from MP Transco’s Jabalpur headquarters, leading to the completion of a 12.77 km composite transmission line.

Read Also LoP Umang Singhar Moves MP High Court Seeking Disqualification Of MLA Nirmala Sapre Under...

This state-of-the-art line integrates three technologies—narrow-base towers, monopole towers, and 132 kV underground cables—optimising space utilisation and minimising impact on the surroundings. In total, 38 narrow-base towers, 14 monopoles, and 0.777 km of underground cable were installed.

To ensure uninterrupted and dependable power for the Metro, MP Transco has also commissioned a 160 MVA power transformer at the Jaitpura 220 kV Substation.