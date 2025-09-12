 Madhya Pradesh September 12 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In State; Thunderstorms, Strong Winds To Lash Indore, Bhopal & More
Madhya Pradesh September 12 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In State; Thunderstorms, Strong Winds To Lash Indore, Bhopal & More

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for both West and East Madhya Pradesh due to the possibility of heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning over the next few days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is witnessing active monsoon conditions as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across the state.

article-image

In West Madhya Pradesh, including cities like Indore and Ujjain, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds today and tomorrow.

The weather department has also warned of heavy rainfall from September 15 to 18. People are advised to avoid traveling during the thunderstorms and stay indoors as much as possible.

Similarly, East Madhya Pradesh, including districts like Rewa, Sidhi, and Shahdol, is expected to experience thunderstorms and lightning today and tomorrow. The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in the region from September 14 to 15. Farmers and people living in low-lying areas are asked to remain careful as water levels in rivers and streams may rise.

article-image

The weather in Indore is partly cloudy with the temperature around 24°C (75°F). The day is expected to have intermittent clouds, chances of thunderstorms, and a maximum temperature of about 30°C (86°F).

The IMD has advised residents to take safety precautions, such as keeping emergency supplies ready, avoiding going out during heavy storms, and staying updated with the latest weather reports.

People should also avoid using electronic devices during lightning to prevent accidents.

For detailed and regular weather updates, people can visit the official website of the India Meteorological Department.

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission Directs SP To Probe Rape Allegations Against 3 Cops

Madhya Pradesh September 12 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In State; Thunderstorms, Strong...

Madhya Pradesh: Visitors Bypass Metal Detectors At District Court; Only Main Gate Staffed; Other...

More Than 100 Students Form Human Chain To Save Indore’s Heritage

MYH Rat Bite Incident: MTA Seeks Cancellation Of Pediatric Surgeon Dr Joshi’s Suspension

