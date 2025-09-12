Indore: MP High Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Two Infants’ Death In Alleged ‘Rat Attack’ |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken strong exception to the deaths of two newborns at MY Hospital, allegedly caused by rats biting them. Despite the incident occurring more than two weeks ago, the court noted that no strict action had been taken against those responsible.

A division bench comprising Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice JK Pillai took suo motu cognisance of the matter, calling it a violation of the newborns’ fundamental rights and a serious lapse in public health.

The court has issued a notice to the state government, demanding a status report by September 15 on the actions taken so far, the current situation and accountability of those responsible.

With court intervening in the matter, MY Hospital superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav went on medical leave from September 11 to 25. Meanwhile, the principal secretary (Public Health & Safety) ordered the termination of Agile Security, the private company responsible for cleaning, pest control and hospital safety.