Indore News: DAVV To Prioritise Funding For Proposed Jhabua Medical College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has revised its roadmap for the proposed medical college in Jhabua, placing immediate focus on mobilising funds before starting construction.

The university has shortlisted potential institutions that could contribute to the project and plans to make formal presentations in the coming months. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Singhai has directed officials to draft proposals and expedite communication with these organisations.

Simultaneously, DAVV plans to approach the state government with a formal request for grants, with a letter expected to be sent in the next few days.

The decision follows a setback: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) refused to hand over its Jhabua engineering college building for the project, and no government instructions regarding building allocation have been issued so far.

In a meeting on Monday, chaired by Singhai and attended by Registrar Prajwal Khare and senior officials, strategies were discussed to secure funding. The university aims to raise Rs 150–200 crore within a year. If institutional contributions and government support fall short, bank loans may be considered, along with the university’s own savings.

Singhai stated that construction work in Jhabua will commence only after sufficient funds are mobilised, with groundwork expected to begin by 2027.