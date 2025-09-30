 Indore News: DAVV To Prioritise Funding For Proposed Jhabua Medical College
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: DAVV To Prioritise Funding For Proposed Jhabua Medical College

Indore News: DAVV To Prioritise Funding For Proposed Jhabua Medical College

The university has shortlisted potential institutions that could contribute to the project and plans

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
DAVV To Prioritise Funding For Proposed Jhabua Medical College |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has revised its roadmap for the proposed medical college in Jhabua, placing immediate focus on mobilising funds before starting construction.

The university has shortlisted potential institutions that could contribute to the project and plans to make formal presentations in the coming months. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Singhai has directed officials to draft proposals and expedite communication with these organisations.

Simultaneously, DAVV plans to approach the state government with a formal request for grants, with a letter expected to be sent in the next few days.

Read Also
Indore News: DAVV Hikes Exam Fees By 10%, To Impact Nearly 3 Lakh Students
article-image

The decision follows a setback: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) refused to hand over its Jhabua engineering college building for the project, and no government instructions regarding building allocation have been issued so far.

FPJ Shorts
Big Blow For Team India! Hardik Pandya Likely To Miss ODI Series Against Australia Due to Injury, Says Report
Big Blow For Team India! Hardik Pandya Likely To Miss ODI Series Against Australia Due to Injury, Says Report
Thane Rains: Heavy Rainfall Led To Extensive Flooding, Leading To Evacuations To Avert Casualties
Thane Rains: Heavy Rainfall Led To Extensive Flooding, Leading To Evacuations To Avert Casualties
Sensex Soars 312.88 Points To 80,677.82, Nifty 96.9
Sensex Soars 312.88 Points To 80,677.82, Nifty 96.9
Indonesia School Collapse: At Least One Dead, 65 Still Trapped As Rescuers Battle Debris & Time To Save Students; Visuals Surface
Indonesia School Collapse: At Least One Dead, 65 Still Trapped As Rescuers Battle Debris & Time To Save Students; Visuals Surface

In a meeting on Monday, chaired by Singhai and attended by Registrar Prajwal Khare and senior officials, strategies were discussed to secure funding. The university aims to raise Rs 150–200 crore within a year. If institutional contributions and government support fall short, bank loans may be considered, along with the university’s own savings.

Singhai stated that construction work in Jhabua will commence only after sufficient funds are mobilised, with groundwork expected to begin by 2027.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: DAVV To Prioritise Funding For Proposed Jhabua Medical College

Indore News: DAVV To Prioritise Funding For Proposed Jhabua Medical College

Zero From Indore, Two From Bhopal: Government Schools Tell A Stark Tale In National Rankings

Zero From Indore, Two From Bhopal: Government Schools Tell A Stark Tale In National Rankings

Indore News: IET Seniors Forced Juniors To Create Fake Social Media Accounts, Vandalise Hostel

Indore News: IET Seniors Forced Juniors To Create Fake Social Media Accounts, Vandalise Hostel

MP News: High Court Nixes Mandatory Covid Positive Report For Yoddha Kalyan Yojna Benefits

MP News: High Court Nixes Mandatory Covid Positive Report For Yoddha Kalyan Yojna Benefits

Indore News: Welfare Of Child Paramount, Not Foreign Court Orders, State MP High Court

Indore News: Welfare Of Child Paramount, Not Foreign Court Orders, State MP High Court