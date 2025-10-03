Indore News: Crane Crushes 3-Year-Old Boy To Death | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic accident, a 3-year-old child was crushed to death by a crane under the Khudel police station area on Friday morning.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Naksh (3), son of Varun, a resident of Kasrawad in Khargone district. He was walking with his grandfather after getting off a bus at Dofata, Khudel. While holding his grandfather’s hand, Naksh reportedly slipped, and came under the rear wheel of the crane passing on the road.

Khudel police station in-charge Karni Singh Shaktawat said that the crane has been seized and a case of negligence has been registered against the driver. Statements of family members are being recorded and police conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Youth killed, brother injured in bikes’ collision

A 21-year-old youth was killed while his brother sustained severe injuries after their motorcycle collided head on with another speeding motorcycle on Ring Road under Bhanwarkuan police station limits on Thursday night.

The incident occurred when they were returning to their place after dropping one of their friends at Teen Imli Bus Stand. They were rushed to hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rohit Kanade, a native of Khargone who was staying on rent at Khandwa Road. His family members said that Rohit worked in a hotel. On Thursday, he along with his brother Sandeep had gone to drop his friend at Teen Imli Bus Stand.

While returning, a speeding bike collided with his bike. Two persons were riding on that bike too, who also sustained minor injuries. Both the bikes have been seized by the police.

(Story By Staff Reporter)