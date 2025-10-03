Indore News: Youth From Bhopal Booked For Raping, Forcing Woman To Change Religion | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Bhopal was booked for allegedly raping a woman here and forcing her to change her religion, the Vijay Nagar police said on Friday. The accused had allegedly befriended her by hiding his religion. He had not been arrested till the filing of the report.

According to Vijay Nagar police station in charge Chandrakant Patel, a case was registered against Shad Siddiqui, a resident of Bhopal, on the complaint of the 26-year-old woman under various sections of the BNS.

The accused allegedly introduced himself as Sachin, exploited the woman physically and later assaulted her when his real identity was revealed, while continuing to press her to change her religion.

On Thursday night, the woman reached the police station with members of a Hindu organisation and filed an FIR. Originally from Jabalpur, the woman had shifted to Bhopal two years ago in search of a job, where she met Shad. Later, she moved to Indore for work and rented a room here but stayed in touch with him.

In January, Shad reportedly visited her room here, gave her a mouth freshener that made her dizzy and when she was semi-conscious, he forced himself on her and allegedly recorded objectionable photos and videos. When she objected, he promised marriage.

A few days later, he introduced her to one of his relatives through whom she discovered his real name and religion. When she confronted him, Shad admitted his identity and told her that she must convert if she wanted to marry him.

In an attempt to avoid him, the woman changed her rented room, but he continued to pursue her. Based on her statement, the police registered a case against Shad and constituted a team for his arrest.

