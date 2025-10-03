 Indore News: 152 Students Caught Travelling In Train Sans Concession Certificates
A special team of officers of the commercial department and RPF personnel caught 152 students on Thursday who were travelling in train number 22944 Indore-Daund Express without valid documents on concessional certificate

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special team of officers of the commercial department and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel caught 152 students on Thursday who were travelling in train number 22944 Indore-Daund Express without valid documents on concessional certificate. Full fare was recovered from them and Rs 1,17,040 fine imposed on the tour organizer.

Keeping passengers’ needs in mind, the Railways offers concessional tickets for various classes. Students are granted fare concessions based on a concession certificate.

In Thursday’s incident, 152 students were caught traveling from Dewas to Lonavala without valid concession certificates. Based on a tip-off, a special investigation team was formed under the direction of senior divisional commercial manager Hina Kevalaramani.

This included a 10-member squad, including divisional commercial manager Rajesh Mathuria, assistant commercial manager Rajesh Tanna, chief commercial inspector Mikki Saxena, commercial superintendents Akhtar and Amit Masih and RPF staff.

As the train departed from Ratlam station, the team systematically inspected all sleeper coaches. During the inspection, the tour organizer was asked for a concession letter and valid travel proof, but he failed to produce the required documents.

Upon questioning, the organizer admitted that the tickets were arranged through an agent. The team recorded his statement.

Now, the case will be referred to the Railway Protection Force and GRP for appropriate action against the agent identified by the tour organizer. However, the team collected fares from 152 students and a fine of Rs 1,17,040 was imposed on the tour organizer.

This was for the first time in the history of the Ratlam division that such a large number of people were caught and action was taken against those who misused the concession and travelled illegally.

(Story By Staff Reporter)

