Indore News: DAVV Hikes Exam Fees By 10%, To Impact Nearly 3 Lakh Students | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a jolt to students, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has announced a 10 per cent hike in examination fees for undergraduate and postgraduate courses after receiving approval from the Executive Council.

The revised structure will be implemented from the upcoming exams, imposing an additional burden of Rs 80 to Rs 120 per student.

According to officials, around three lakh students appear for DAVV exams annually and the fee hike could generate an additional around Rs 3 crore in revenue for the university. The last revision of exam fees took place four years ago and the administration had avoided changes during the COVID-19 period.

The decision comes in the wake of declining revenue for the university. With the establishment of Khargone University in 2024, nearly 80 affiliated colleges and about 80,000 students were shifted out of DAVV’s jurisdiction, leading to a significant dip in earnings.

To address the shortfall, officials had said a yearly hike of 8–10 per cent in exam fees will now be proposed to the Executive Council.

Each academic year, DAVV conducts more than 800 regular, supplementary and ATKT (Allowed To Keep Terms) exams. Undergraduate exams for courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BHSc, BJMC and BSW are held annually between April and June, while postgraduate semester exams for MA, MCom, MSc, MSW and MBA take place in December and May.

The university earns nearly Rs 15 crore annually from exam fees. With the latest hike, all exams scheduled from October 2025 onward will be conducted under the new fee structure.

Exam controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari said, “The exam fee has been revised after four years. Due to financial constraints, the EC has decided that exam fees will be increased by around 10 per cent every year going forward.”