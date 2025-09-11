LoP Umang Singhar Moves MP High Court Seeking Disqualification Of MLA Nirmala Sapre Under Anti-Defection Law | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar filed a petition in the High Court’s principal bench at Jabalpur on Thursday, seeking termination of Bina Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre’s Vidhan Sabha membership under the anti-defection law. This is the second time Congress has approached the court over the issue.

The petition challenges Sapre’s conduct, citing her announcement to join the BJP and her repeated participation in BJP events since the Lok Sabha election.

Though she has not formally resigned from Congress, her actions are seen as anti-party. Earlier, Singhar had moved the Indore bench of the High Court, but the case was dismissed on jurisdictional ground, as Bina falls under Jabalpur’s jurisdiction.

Despite appeals to the Vidhan Sabha speaker for action under the anti-defection law, no steps were taken. With the matter delayed, Congress has once again sought judicial intervention to address the alleged violation.

Advocate Vibhor Khandelwal, who filed a petition on behalf of Leader of Opposition, said, “The Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Narendra Singh Tomar, in person, have been made parties to the petition, in addition to Nirmala Sapre.”