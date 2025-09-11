Madhya Pradesh: Centre To Focus On Health Department Schemes During PM’s Visit; PM Mitra Park Is Important For The State

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi To Visit Dhar On Aug 25, To Lay Foundation Stone Of PM Mitra Park | (Photo Courtesy: X/@PMOIndia)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Government will focus on the programmes of the Union Health Ministry during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit of the state on September 17.

Modi is going to launch the scheme, “Swasthya Nari Sashakta Pariwar” throughout the country.

The Union Health Ministry will launch the “Suman Sakhi”Chatbot, national nutrition month, and Modi will transfer the monthly installment of Matrivandana scheme to the accounts of beneficiaries. The Central Government will organise these programmes.

The event will be held at PM Mitra Park which is coming up in Dhar district.

The purpose is to launch the Centre’s schemes as well as to lay the foundation of the PM Mitra Park that is linked with investment in the state and employment generation.

The Central Government organises ‘Sewa Pakhwara (service fortnight)’ from the Prime Minister’s birthday, which continues until Gandhi Jayanti.

The government decided to focus on women’s health this time. During the fortnight, the target will be to screen most of the woman. The camps will be held across the country to check small diseases and cancer.

In the state, the health department will organise camps. At the primary health centres, both camps and specialist camps will be held to check as many women as possible.