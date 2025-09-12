 Indore Management Association Bags Best Local Management Association Award For 18th Time
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIndore Management Association Bags Best Local Management Association Award For 18th Time

Indore Management Association Bags Best Local Management Association Award For 18th Time

The award is a significant step towards encouraging leadership, management skills, and innovation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Indore Management Association Bags Best Local Management Association Award Award For 18th Time |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the 18th consecutive time, Indore Management Association (IMA) has received the award of the ‘Best Local Management Association Award 2024–2025’.

Indore Management Association (IMA) has been honoured with the award by the All India Management Association (AIMA), New Delhi, for the 18th consecutive time.

This award reflects IMA’s commitment to excellence, innovation, leadership, and contribution to management. In a glittering ceremony held in hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi, the award was presented during the 52nd Management Conclave of AIMA, where the distinguished guests was Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Read Also
‘Owning Gun Is Not A Fundamental Right,’ MP High Court Dismisses Chambal Man's Plea Seeking...
article-image

The other guests were AIMA president Sunita Reddy, upcoming president and MD & CEO, Tata Steel Limited TV Narendran, vice president AIMA and chairman & MD, JM Financial Ltd. Vishal Kampani, and AIMA director general Rekha Sethi.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das’ 59 Leads Bangladesh To Seven-Wicket Win Over Hong Kong
Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das’ 59 Leads Bangladesh To Seven-Wicket Win Over Hong Kong
Did The Brothers Who Stole INSAS Rifle Have Direct Links With Naxals?
Did The Brothers Who Stole INSAS Rifle Have Direct Links With Naxals?
Mumbai News: Elphinstone Bridge To Be Demolished, Traffic Diversions Announced From September 12; Check Details
Mumbai News: Elphinstone Bridge To Be Demolished, Traffic Diversions Announced From September 12; Check Details
Charitable Trust Land Misappropriation: ₹40 Crore Fraud Case Registered At Marine Drive Police Station
Charitable Trust Land Misappropriation: ₹40 Crore Fraud Case Registered At Marine Drive Police Station

IMA president Naveen Khandelwal, vice president Sapan Shah, vice president Ashwin Palsikar, secretary Channi Trivedi, and deputy general manager Jagwant Singh Mangat received the award.

The award is a significant step towards encouraging leadership, management skills, and innovation. IMA remains dedicated to upholding high standards and achieving greater accomplishments in the future. IMA dedicates the award to all its members whose contributions have made this achievement possible.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Management Association Bags Best Local Management Association Award For 18th Time

Indore Management Association Bags Best Local Management Association Award For 18th Time

Indore: Accused Sent To Jail For Derogatory Remarks Against Acharya Vidyasagar

Indore: Accused Sent To Jail For Derogatory Remarks Against Acharya Vidyasagar

'Bring Petrol-Diesel Under Ambit Of GST Regime’: Experts Express Their View In A Seminar On GST...

'Bring Petrol-Diesel Under Ambit Of GST Regime’: Experts Express Their View In A Seminar On GST...

Property Details: Will MP's State Ministers Follow Their Central Counterparts?

Property Details: Will MP's State Ministers Follow Their Central Counterparts?

LoP Umang Singhar Moves MP High Court Seeking Disqualification Of MLA Nirmala Sapre Under...

LoP Umang Singhar Moves MP High Court Seeking Disqualification Of MLA Nirmala Sapre Under...