Indore Management Association Bags Best Local Management Association Award For 18th Time

Indore Management Association Bags Best Local Management Association Award Award For 18th Time

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the 18th consecutive time, Indore Management Association (IMA) has received the award of the ‘Best Local Management Association Award 2024–2025’.

This award reflects IMA’s commitment to excellence, innovation, leadership, and contribution to management. In a glittering ceremony held in hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi, the award was presented during the 52nd Management Conclave of AIMA, where the distinguished guests was Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

The other guests were AIMA president Sunita Reddy, upcoming president and MD & CEO, Tata Steel Limited TV Narendran, vice president AIMA and chairman & MD, JM Financial Ltd. Vishal Kampani, and AIMA director general Rekha Sethi.

IMA president Naveen Khandelwal, vice president Sapan Shah, vice president Ashwin Palsikar, secretary Channi Trivedi, and deputy general manager Jagwant Singh Mangat received the award.

The award is a significant step towards encouraging leadership, management skills, and innovation. IMA remains dedicated to upholding high standards and achieving greater accomplishments in the future. IMA dedicates the award to all its members whose contributions have made this achievement possible.