More Than 100 Students Form Human Chain To Save Indore’s Heritage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special campaign has been launched from September 10 till World Tourism Day (September 27) to protect and preserve Indore’s historic monuments and artefacts.

As part of this drive, more than 100 students from an engineering college formed a human chain on Monday morning, sending out a strong message on heritage conservation.

On the occasion, historian Zafar Ansari who initiated this campaign shared insights about Indore’s Holkar-era buildings and archaeological treasures.

He noted that in the past decade, many wooden-carved and stone-built structures have been demolished in the name of development, leaving several parts of the city looking like a “concrete jungle.”

He further pointed out that landmarks like Old Daly College and Rampur Kothi are in dilapidated condition, while the city’s iconic Rani Sarai faces the threat of being lost due to metro expansion. “Indore’s tourism has grown significantly, and saving our heritage is vital for the future,” he emphasized.

Students participating in the human chain pledged to contribute to safeguarding and preserving the city’s historic monuments.