 Madhya Pradesh: Visitors Bypass Metal Detectors At District Court; Only Main Gate Staffed; Other Entry Points Open And Unchecked
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Visitors Bypass Metal Detectors At District Court; Only Main Gate Staffed; Other Entry Points Open And Unchecked

Madhya Pradesh: Visitors Bypass Metal Detectors At District Court; Only Main Gate Staffed; Other Entry Points Open And Unchecked

These detectors are meant to screen for concealed metal weapons and ensure the safety of everyone entering the court premises

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Visitors Bypass Metal Detectors At District Court; Only Main Gate Staffed; Other Entry Points Open And Unchecked | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though metal detectors have been installed at all entry points of the District and Sessions Court in Bhopal as part of a layered security system, most visitors bypass them casually, undermining their purpose.

These detectors are meant to screen for concealed metal weapons and ensure the safety of everyone entering the court premises. However, security personnel are present only at the main gate, while most other gates remain unguarded.

With nearly 10,000 people entering the court daily, advocates have raised concern over the lack of strict enforcement. Court chairman MP Bar Council advocate Rajesh Vyas emphasised the need for proper execution of security measures.

Read Also
Sharp Turn Is Not A Problem...' PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Defends Bhopal's '90-Degree Turn' Bridge...
article-image

He said, “There must be proper execution of layered security in Bhopal district court due to heavy footfall. If these measures are not implemented, installing metal detectors serves no purpose.

FPJ Shorts
'Tax Reductions Will Not Only Benefit Households, But Also Farmers': Union Minister Chirag Paswan
'Tax Reductions Will Not Only Benefit Households, But Also Farmers': Union Minister Chirag Paswan
Double Fault? Brooks Nader Dated Both Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner During US Open 2025: Report
Double Fault? Brooks Nader Dated Both Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner During US Open 2025: Report
Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas: Chilling CCTV Footage Captures Terrifying Scenes Of Murder; Accused Seen Walking With Severed Head
Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas: Chilling CCTV Footage Captures Terrifying Scenes Of Murder; Accused Seen Walking With Severed Head
Morgan Stanley & Nippon India Mutual Fund Investors Bag 63 Lakh Shares Worth ₹438 Crore Of HealthCare Global Enterprises
Morgan Stanley & Nippon India Mutual Fund Investors Bag 63 Lakh Shares Worth ₹438 Crore Of HealthCare Global Enterprises

The court administration, along with lawyers, must ensure the system works effectively for everyone’s safety.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Visitors Bypass Metal Detectors At District Court; Only Main Gate Staffed; Other...

Madhya Pradesh: Visitors Bypass Metal Detectors At District Court; Only Main Gate Staffed; Other...

More Than 100 Students Form Human Chain To Save Indore’s Heritage

More Than 100 Students Form Human Chain To Save Indore’s Heritage

MYH Rat Bite Incident: MTA Seeks Cancellation Of Pediatric Surgeon Dr Joshi’s Suspension

MYH Rat Bite Incident: MTA Seeks Cancellation Of Pediatric Surgeon Dr Joshi’s Suspension

Indore Management Association Bags Best Local Management Association Award For 18th Time

Indore Management Association Bags Best Local Management Association Award For 18th Time

Indore: Accused Sent To Jail For Derogatory Remarks Against Acharya Vidyasagar

Indore: Accused Sent To Jail For Derogatory Remarks Against Acharya Vidyasagar