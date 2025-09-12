Madhya Pradesh: Visitors Bypass Metal Detectors At District Court; Only Main Gate Staffed; Other Entry Points Open And Unchecked | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though metal detectors have been installed at all entry points of the District and Sessions Court in Bhopal as part of a layered security system, most visitors bypass them casually, undermining their purpose.

These detectors are meant to screen for concealed metal weapons and ensure the safety of everyone entering the court premises. However, security personnel are present only at the main gate, while most other gates remain unguarded.

With nearly 10,000 people entering the court daily, advocates have raised concern over the lack of strict enforcement. Court chairman MP Bar Council advocate Rajesh Vyas emphasised the need for proper execution of security measures.

He said, “There must be proper execution of layered security in Bhopal district court due to heavy footfall. If these measures are not implemented, installing metal detectors serves no purpose.

The court administration, along with lawyers, must ensure the system works effectively for everyone’s safety.”