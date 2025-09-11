 Sharp Turn Is Not A Problem...' PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Defends Bhopal's '90-Degree Turn' Bridge – Next Court Hearing On September 17
Sharp Turn Is Not A Problem...' PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Defends Bhopal's '90-Degree Turn' Bridge – Next Court Hearing On September 17

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Rakesh Singh defended the construction of the controversial 90-degree railway overbridge in Bhopal’s Aishbagh area on Thursday.

While speaking with media person at the Madhya Pradesh high court, Rakesh Singh said that such sharp-angled bridges are built in many places across India and the world, depending on local geographical conditions.

Singh explained that the difficulty in Bhopal’s case was not the 90-degree turn itself, but a lack of proper coordination between the involved departments during the project’s planning and execution.

The minister further added that the government would submit a detailed reply in court, covering every aspect of the project and addressing the concerns raised.

This statement comes after safety concerns were raised about the bridge’s design, with many fearing that the sharp turn could lead to accidents.

Earlier, the High Court had sought a technical report on the structure.

According to reports, the bridge was constructed to improve traffic flow between densely populated areas and New Bhopal.

The government now aims to fix any faults before the bridge is opened for public use.

