 Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission Directs SP To Probe Rape Allegations Against 3 Cops
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission Directs SP To Probe Rape Allegations Against 3 Cops

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission Directs SP To Probe Rape Allegations Against 3 Cops

Preliminary police investigation team dismissed the woman’s allegations, stating that she was “mentally unstable”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission Directs SP To Probe Rape Allegations Against 3 Cops | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has sought a detailed report from the Superintendent of Police (SP), Jabalpur, after taking cognisance of media reports regarding the alleged rape of a woman by three police personnel.

The Commission has directed the SP to conduct a thorough probe and submit findings at the earliest. According to reports, the woman lodged her complaint on the Dial-112 women’s helpline, alleging that three policemen posted at the Madhotal police station had allegedly raped her.

Read Also
‘Mama, Mama…’ Passengers Cheer As Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Travels In Train From...
article-image

Following the complaint, the matter came to light after being highlighted in the local news reports, prompting the intervention of the Human Rights Commission.

However, controversy has surfaced after the Town Inspector (TI) of Madhotal police station reportedly dismissed the woman’s allegations, stating that she was “mentally unstable.” This remark has sparked concern over the impartiality of the initial police probe, specifically as the accused are themselves part of the force.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah And Other Team India Players Undergo Bronco Test Ahead Of Pakistan Match; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah And Other Team India Players Undergo Bronco Test Ahead Of Pakistan Match; Video
Trade War Escalates, Mexico Slaps 50% Tariff On Chinese Car Imports; What It Means
Trade War Escalates, Mexico Slaps 50% Tariff On Chinese Car Imports; What It Means
Mumbai: Advocate Writes To PMO, Railway Minister And CM Seeking More Dahanu–Virar Local Train Services
Mumbai: Advocate Writes To PMO, Railway Minister And CM Seeking More Dahanu–Virar Local Train Services
Jadavpur University Tragedy: Third-Year Student Found Dead In Campus Pond Under Mysterious Circumstances
Jadavpur University Tragedy: Third-Year Student Found Dead In Campus Pond Under Mysterious Circumstances

The Commission has underscored the seriousness of the allegations and stressed the need for an impartial investigation. It has asked the SP to ensure that the woman’s complaint is examined fairly and that the findings are submitted directly to the Commission for further action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Desh Ki Suraksha Sabse Zaroori Hai...' Guna MLA Warns Of Nepal-Like Situation In India, Demands...

'Desh Ki Suraksha Sabse Zaroori Hai...' Guna MLA Warns Of Nepal-Like Situation In India, Demands...

In Place Of Fertiliser, Farmers Are Getting Lathi: Congress On Fertiliser Distribution Crisis In...

In Place Of Fertiliser, Farmers Are Getting Lathi: Congress On Fertiliser Distribution Crisis In...

Senior IAS Dr Sudam Khade Takes Charge As Divisional Commissioner Of Indore

Senior IAS Dr Sudam Khade Takes Charge As Divisional Commissioner Of Indore

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission Directs SP To Probe Rape Allegations Against 3 Cops

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission Directs SP To Probe Rape Allegations Against 3 Cops

Madhya Pradesh September 12 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In State; Thunderstorms, Strong...

Madhya Pradesh September 12 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In State; Thunderstorms, Strong...