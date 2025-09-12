Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission Directs SP To Probe Rape Allegations Against 3 Cops | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has sought a detailed report from the Superintendent of Police (SP), Jabalpur, after taking cognisance of media reports regarding the alleged rape of a woman by three police personnel.

The Commission has directed the SP to conduct a thorough probe and submit findings at the earliest. According to reports, the woman lodged her complaint on the Dial-112 women’s helpline, alleging that three policemen posted at the Madhotal police station had allegedly raped her.

Following the complaint, the matter came to light after being highlighted in the local news reports, prompting the intervention of the Human Rights Commission.

However, controversy has surfaced after the Town Inspector (TI) of Madhotal police station reportedly dismissed the woman’s allegations, stating that she was “mentally unstable.” This remark has sparked concern over the impartiality of the initial police probe, specifically as the accused are themselves part of the force.

The Commission has underscored the seriousness of the allegations and stressed the need for an impartial investigation. It has asked the SP to ensure that the woman’s complaint is examined fairly and that the findings are submitted directly to the Commission for further action.