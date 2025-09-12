 'Desh Ki Suraksha Sabse Zaroori Hai...' Guna MLA Warns Of Nepal-Like Situation In India, Demands Immediate Military Training For Youths Aged 18-30
Bhopal

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
Guna BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya has warned that India could face a political upheaval like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, or Afghanistan in the future.

He asserted that the country could face a risk of a civil war. To prevent this, he suggested that all young people between the ages of 18 and 30 should be given compulsory military training.

article-image

He added, "Desh ki suraksha sabse zaroori hai, isliye har yuva ko military training milni chahiye."
("The country's safety is most important, so every youth should get military training.")

Shakya also said, "Agar hum aaj dhyan nahi denge, kal ko haalaat bahut kharab ho sakte hain."
("If we don’t pay attention today, the situation could become very bad tomorrow.")

Shakya made these remarks during the closing ceremony of the state-level Judo and Boxing competition held at excellent school in Guna.

He said that while talking about sports, development, and becoming a global leader is important, it is equally important to stay serious about the country’s safety and future.

Shakya also urged the district administration to send his written proposal to Delhi. He asked that the Home Ministry and the Defense Ministry be informed so that military training for youth can start immediately.

article-image

He emphasised that it is very important to start this program as soon as possible. He requested the district collector to take this matter seriously, warning that if no action is taken, troublemakers might take advantage of the situation.

The MLA also mentioned an example of negligence in the past, saying that Nalanda University, which had 12,000 students and 1,200 teachers, was destroyed by just 11 people. The library continued burning for six months without anyone trying to save it. He compared it to how Somnath Temple was also set on fire.

