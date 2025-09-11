 Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Pilgrims From Madhya Pradesh Witnesses Violence Unfold In Kathmandu With Fear, Horror
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNepal Gen-Z Protest: Pilgrims From Madhya Pradesh Witnesses Violence Unfold In Kathmandu With Fear, Horror

Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Pilgrims From Madhya Pradesh Witnesses Violence Unfold In Kathmandu With Fear, Horror

Back in India, they feel relieved, happy; protestors only targeted government properties, spared tourists, locals, they say

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Pilgrims From Madhya Pradesh Witnesses Violence Unfold In Kathmandu With Fear, Horror |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh shouted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ as their bus entered India from Nepal on Wednesday evening.

Back in India, they were feeling relieved and happy. Theirs was the first vehicle to enter India after the violence broke out in Kathmandu.

They witnessed killings, arson and firing in Kathmandu from the noon of September 9 till the early morning of September 10, when the army arrived and brought the situation under control.

The group included 22 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh and 13 from Rajasthan. Adding five employees of the travel agency that had arranged the tour, they were a total of 40 people.

FPJ Shorts
BJP Intensifies Campaign Ahead Of BTC Elections Under Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Leadership
BJP Intensifies Campaign Ahead Of BTC Elections Under Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Leadership
Mumbai Court Acquits Naval Officer And Parents In Cruelty Case After Complainant Fails To Appear For 10 Years
Mumbai Court Acquits Naval Officer And Parents In Cruelty Case After Complainant Fails To Appear For 10 Years
Dahanu-Virar Commuters Demand Better Train Services; Authorities Say Relief On The Way
Dahanu-Virar Commuters Demand Better Train Services; Authorities Say Relief On The Way
Video: D Gukesh Puts His Head Down In Distraught Before Shaking Hands To Admit Defeat To Ediz Gurel In Grand Swiss 2025 Tournament
Video: D Gukesh Puts His Head Down In Distraught Before Shaking Hands To Admit Defeat To Ediz Gurel In Grand Swiss 2025 Tournament

Their 16-day tour began from Varanasi on September 3 and after visiting Ayodhya and Prayagraj, they crossed into Nepal on the morning of September 8, reaching Kathmandu the same evening.

“Our hotel was across the road from the main entrance to the Pashupatinath Temple,” said 61-year-old Sangeeta Badal, a retired professor of commerce from Indore, who was on the bus. She, along with her friend Sarojini Agarwal, a retired Hindi professor, had boarded a train to Varanasi from Bhopal on the night of September 2.

Sangeeta said that though disturbances had begun on September 8 itself, they could have a darshan of Pashupatinath Temple early in the morning of September 9 and reach their hotel safely. “Soon after, a mob of young men and women set a police station ablaze.

Read Also
4 Chhatarpur Families Caught In Nepal, Urge PM Narendra Modi For Safe Return
article-image

Policemen opened fire and then the situation became uncontrolled,” she said, adding that she and others of the group watched the violence unfold from the windows of their hotel rooms. “Though we were safe as our hotel had a high boundary wall and the management had locked the main gate, we could not sleep the whole night,” she adds.

A 65-year-old retired deputy director, horticulture, from Gwalior, Suresh Singh Kushwah, said that the mob was only targeting government properties. “Our bus was parked outside the hotel but they did not touch it,” he said, adding that “we saw bodies being carried in ambulances and even on bikes. We all were very terrified because we did not know what turn the situation may take.”

Sarojini (67) from Sagar, described the scene in Kathmandu as ‘horrific’. “I was surprised to find a large number of women indulging in violence,” she said.

NP Yadav (72), a retired government employee from Narsinghpur, said that they were fearful that if the situation turned anarchic, they may be caught in the violence. The protestors, however, were only attacking government properties and functionaries, he said, adding that they were not harming the tourists or even the local residents.

The group departed from Kathmandu in the wee hours of September 10 but was stopped at Chitvan, about 180 km away. They spent time in a temple till they were allowed to proceed. “We crossed into Bihar at around 7.30 pm and you can’t believe how happy and relieved we felt,” said Sarojini. They reached Gaya Ji in Bihar on Thursday morning. They will next travel to Baidhyanath Dham in Jharkhand, Gangasagar in West Bengal and Jagannath Puri in Odisha and will be back in Bhopal on September 18.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Centre To Focus On Health Department Schemes During PM’s Visit; PM Mitra Park Is...

Madhya Pradesh: Centre To Focus On Health Department Schemes During PM’s Visit; PM Mitra Park Is...

Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Pilgrims From Madhya Pradesh Witnesses Violence Unfold In Kathmandu With Fear,...

Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Pilgrims From Madhya Pradesh Witnesses Violence Unfold In Kathmandu With Fear,...

Bhopal Power Cut September 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sahara State Colony, Bhojpal Colony,...

Bhopal Power Cut September 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sahara State Colony, Bhojpal Colony,...

Operation Fast: State Cyber Police Statewide Crackdown On Fake Sim Racket; 50 FIRs Against 94...

Operation Fast: State Cyber Police Statewide Crackdown On Fake Sim Racket; 50 FIRs Against 94...

‘Owning Gun Is Not A Fundamental Right,’ MP High Court Dismisses Chambal Man's Plea Seeking...

‘Owning Gun Is Not A Fundamental Right,’ MP High Court Dismisses Chambal Man's Plea Seeking...