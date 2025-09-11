 Blaze At Bhopal Commissioner’s Office After Elderly Man Hits Electric Board; No Casualty, Three Sofas Of Guest Room Gutted
Blaze At Bhopal Commissioner’s Office After Elderly Man Hits Electric Board; No Casualty, Three Sofas Of Guest Room Gutted

Denied immediate meeting, angry man strikes power board, leading to short circuit; accused in custody

Staff Reporter Thursday, September 11, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic spread at the commissioner’s office in Bhopal on Thursday afternoon after fire broke out in the guest room. The incident occurred around 1 pm when allegedly an elderly man, upset over his grievance not being addressed, struck an electric board with his stick, triggering a short circuit. The fire quickly spread, burning down three sofas in the guest room.

According to Kohefiza police station in-charge K G Shukla, the elderly man has been taken into custody and is being questioned. A case will soon be registered against the man, who is also reported to be mentally unstable, the officer said.

At the time of the incident, commissioner Sanjeev Singh, along with several senior officials and staff members, was present in the office. The fire created chaos, prompting the immediate arrival of the fire brigade. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, preventing further damage.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. However, the electric board and nearby furniture suffered damage in the fire. Police confirmed that the accused remains in custody and further action will follow after questioning.

Commissioner hears man’s grievance in his chamber

As per office sources, the elderly man had come from Ganj Basoda in Vidisha district to meet commissioner Sanjeev Singh regarding a land-related matter.

His turn in the queue was third, but he insisted on meeting the commissioner before others. When he was denied, he angrily struck the electric board with his stick, causing sparks and the subsequent fire. Eventually, the commissioner heard his grievance inside the chamber.

