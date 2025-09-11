MP's Rajgarh Man Among 5 Nabbed In ‘Khilafat’ Terror Plot Linked To Pakistan | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested five people, including a man from Biora in Rajgarh district, in connection with a ‘Khilafat’ terror module with links to Pakistan, officials said on Thursday. Investigations into other suspects are still underway.

Additional CP Pramod Singh Kushwaha, addressing the media in New Delhi, said explosives-related materials such as sulphur powder, sulphuric acid, nitric acid, sodium bicarbonate, pH checkers, ball bearings, wires, motherboards, laptops, mobile phones, along with weapons and cartridges, were recovered from the group. These items could be used to make improvised explosive devices.

The accused, he said, were being guided to promote the idea of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ and carry out terror activities. The arrested include 23-year-old Ashar Danish, alias Ashrar Qureshi, an English honours graduate from Ranchi; Aftab Qureshi and Sufiyan Abubakar from Mumbai; Mohammad Huzaifa from Telangana; and Kamran Qureshi from Rajgarh.

Danish, police said, led the module and coordinated tasks with other members on behalf of handlers known by code names such as ‘CEO’, ‘Gazba’ and ‘Professor’. The group was also attempting to raise funds to buy land for setting up a ‘Khilafat zone’.