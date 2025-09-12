 In Place Of Fertiliser, Farmers Are Getting Lathi: Congress On Fertiliser Distribution Crisis In Madhya Pradesh
Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar claimed that the rift between the two governments is causing problems for farmers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress launched a sharp attack here on Thursday on the state government, accusing it of  turning a blind eye to the fertiliser distribution crisis in the state.

Instead of fertiliser, farmers are getting lathis in the state, said Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar while talking to media persons. He blamed both the Central and state governments for mismanagement in fertiliser distribution. He claimed that the rift between the two governments is causing problems for farmers.

article-image

Citing the Centre's May-June 2025 bulletin, the LoP said the availability of DAP and urea in the state was higher than consumption, yet farmers were being lathi-charged while demanding supplies. “The issue is not a shortage, but the state government's failure in planning and management,” he alleged.

Highlighting that agriculture contributes more than 45 per cent to Madhya Pradesh's economy, he said it was shocking that the state despite being second in the country in fertiliser demand and consumption could not ensure timely delivery to farmers.

