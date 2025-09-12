 Senior IAS Dr Sudam Khade Takes Charge As Divisional Commissioner Of Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSenior IAS Dr Sudam Khade Takes Charge As Divisional Commissioner Of Indore

Senior IAS Dr Sudam Khade Takes Charge As Divisional Commissioner Of Indore

All the priorities of the state government will be fulfilled with top priorities, says Khade

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Senior IAS Dr Sudam Khade Takes Charge As Divisional Commissioner | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An officer of the 2006 batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Dr Sudam Khade took charge as Indore divisional commissioner on Thursday.

Prior to this, he was posted as commissioner public relations and MD of Madhya Pradesh Madhyam. Dr. Khade has been the divisional commissioner of Gwalior as well as the collector of Bhopal, Sehore, Tikamgarh and Harda districts. He has also served as the vice chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University Bhopal.

After assuming the charge, Dr. Khade got introduced to the officers and employees of the divisional commissioner office. He also took information about the upcoming programmes and other arrangements.

Read Also
‘Owning Gun Is Not A Fundamental Right,’ MP High Court Dismisses Chambal Man's Plea Seeking...
article-image

Talking about the his priorities, Dr Khade said that the priorities of the state government are my priorities. All the priorities of the state government will be fulfilled with top priorities.

FPJ Shorts
Why Are Investors And Apple Fans Unhappy With The iPhone 17 Launch?
Why Are Investors And Apple Fans Unhappy With The iPhone 17 Launch?
India Claims Maiden Gold Medal In Men’s Compound Team Event At World Archery Championships 2025
India Claims Maiden Gold Medal In Men’s Compound Team Event At World Archery Championships 2025
How Will AI & Technology Transform The Personal Finance Industry?
How Will AI & Technology Transform The Personal Finance Industry?
She Quit Her Corporate Job To Teach People Styling Hacks; Meet Mumbai Fashion Influencer & Instagram Stylist Kinnari Jain
She Quit Her Corporate Job To Teach People Styling Hacks; Meet Mumbai Fashion Influencer & Instagram Stylist Kinnari Jain

He also obtained information about preparations being made for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose visit is proposed on September 17 in Dhar District of the division.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

In Place Of Fertiliser, Farmers Are Getting Lathi: Congress On Fertiliser Distribution Crisis In...

In Place Of Fertiliser, Farmers Are Getting Lathi: Congress On Fertiliser Distribution Crisis In...

Senior IAS Dr Sudam Khade Takes Charge As Divisional Commissioner Of Indore

Senior IAS Dr Sudam Khade Takes Charge As Divisional Commissioner Of Indore

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission Directs SP To Probe Rape Allegations Against 3 Cops

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission Directs SP To Probe Rape Allegations Against 3 Cops

Madhya Pradesh September 12 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In State; Thunderstorms, Strong...

Madhya Pradesh September 12 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In State; Thunderstorms, Strong...

Madhya Pradesh: Visitors Bypass Metal Detectors At District Court; Only Main Gate Staffed; Other...

Madhya Pradesh: Visitors Bypass Metal Detectors At District Court; Only Main Gate Staffed; Other...