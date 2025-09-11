Customs Recover ₹14 Crore Duty In Som Distilleries Probe After Searches At Multiple Sites In MP

Madhya Pradesh: Customs Recover ₹14 Crore Duty In Som Distilleries Probe | AI Generated/ Gemini

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Customs officers in Indore conducted coordinated searches across eight locations after receiving intelligence about misuse of the Advance Authorisation Scheme by M/s Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd, sources said on Thursday.

The searches, carried out on Wednesday and Thursday, covered three company premises in Raisen and Bhopal and five premises of their Customs Brokers in Indore, Mandideep and Bhopal, who facilitated import and export operations.

According to reports, authorities allege that the company diverted large quantities of duty-free imported materials into the domestic market instead of using them to produce goods for export, violating the scheme.

Duty-free import of raw materials for exports product

Investigations revealed that distilleries had imported empty beer bottles and cans under the scheme, which allows duty-free import of raw materials for manufacturing export products. Instead of meeting export obligations, the materials were repackaged with liquor and sold domestically.

The company has deposited Rs 14 crore in duty so far, though the final amount of duty evaded, including interest and penalties, is still under assessment. Investigations are on to determine full extent of the violation.