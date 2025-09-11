 VIDEO: Traffic Police Dragged Over 10 Meter On Car Bonnet While Trying To Stop Minor Driver In MP's Gwalior; Locals Thrash Him On Road
The minor, driving a car with registration number MP07 CJ-5039, hit several vehicles, leaving three people injured, including the officer and a woman.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A traffic police officer was critically injured after being dragged about 10 meters while trying to stop a minor driver in Gwalior on Thursday.

The minor struck several vehicles, resulting in injuries to three other people as well.

A video of the street incident has gone viral on social media, showing the traffic police officer sitting aside with blood flowing from his critically injured leg, while the crowd can be heard abusing the minor and the minor defending himself.

Check out the video below :

The accident occurred on Racecourse Road near Keshar Mall by a minor driver who caused chaos on the streets.

The minor, driving a car with registration number MP07 CJ-5039, hit several vehicles, leaving three people injured, including the officer and a woman.

According to information, the incident began when the minor collided with Anoop Saxena riding an Activa scooter.

Shortly after, he hit several other vehicles, including a scooter carrying Saroj Kumari.

article-image

Officer Atul Sharma tried to stop the car but was dragged along the road while holding onto the car’s bonnet. ASI Uday Pratap, who was on duty nearby, bravely intervened, managed to stop the car, and apprehended the minor driver.

Police later found that the driver is a minor from Adityapuram. His family was informed and came to the police station, stating that the minor had taken the car without permission.

The minor is now in police custody, and authorities are investigating the incident.

Though the officer and others were injured, their condition is being treated, and the situation on the busy road has returned to normal.

