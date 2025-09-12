CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Preparations For PM's MP Tour; Visit To Boost Growth | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Bhainsola village in Dhar district on Thursday to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on September 17.

He said the PM Mitra Park, for which the Bhoomi Pujan will be performed by the Prime Minister, will bring a new era of development to the region and surrounding districts.

“This project will benefit farmers, women and common citizens, creating over one lakh direct jobs and indirect employment for six lakh farmers,” Yadav stated. The PM will also launch the Swasth Nari–Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, a national campaign focusing on women's health and family empowerment.

During the visit, collector Priyank Mishra briefed the CM about preparations. Yadav directed officials to ensure timely, organised arrangements, including security, stage setup, seating, traffic management and public convenience.

He emphasised that PM Mitra Park, the first among seven parks across India, will enhance agriculture-based industries in the cotton-rich region. He also instructed officials to expedite compensation for soybean farmers affected by mosaic disease.

The CM appealed to the public for cooperation to ensure a grand and successful event. State and Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, district officials and public representatives were present during the inspection.