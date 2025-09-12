CM Mohan Yadav Gives Major Infrastructure Boost In MP's Jhabua; 72 Developmental Projects Worth ₹345 Crore Inaugurated |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday inaugurated 72 developmental projects worth Rs 345 crore in Petlawad, Jhabua.

He received a warm and traditional welcome upon his arrival at Petlawad Mandi Ground Helipad with local drums, mandal and tribal cultural performances. Yadav also played musical instruments alongside performers.

Inauguration and bhoomi pujan of Rs 345 cr projects

CM Yadav performed bhoomi pujan for 35 development works worth Rs 194.56 crore and inaugurated 37 completed projects worth Rs 150.78 crore, totalling Rs 345.34 crore in developmental investment for Jhabua district.

आज रतलाम जिले के सैलाना स्थित करिया ग्राम पहुँचकर किसान भाइयों से आत्मीय संवाद किया और किसानों की मांग पर जिले के ग्राम रियावन से ग्राम कालूखेड़ा तक की सड़क बनाने की घोषणा भी की।



हमारी सरकार प्रदेश के 30 लाख किसानों को सोलर पंप देगी और गौशालाओं का निर्माण करेगी। pic.twitter.com/YJu7UUMcuo — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 12, 2025

Yadav also transferred Rs 320.89 crore to more than 53.48 lakh pension beneficiaries of the Social Security Pension Scheme and over Rs 48 crore as LPG refill subsidy for 31 lakh women. Moreover, Yadav released the book 'Jhabua ke Sanjeevak', documenting tribal Ayurvedic traditions and also distributed four-wheeler scooters to 11 persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Key announcements made by CM

A modern bus stand in Petlawad

Rs 6.5 crore beautification of Shringeshwar shrine

Two-lane road on NH-47 to be built at Rs 86 crore

New Jhabua–Kalyanpura–Raipuriya road announced

Free insurance up to Rs 5 lakh to begin from Jhabua

Local employment generation to reduce out-migration

आज रतलाम जिले के सैलाना स्थित करिया ग्राम में किसानों की खेतों में जाकर फसल को देखा। 75 प्रतिशत से अधिक बारिश होने से उनकी फसल बर्बाद हुई है। संकट की इस घड़ी में हमारी सरकार पूरी मजबूती से अन्नदाताओं के साथ खड़ी है। मैंने कलेक्टर को सर्वे के निर्देश दिए हैं, ताकि किसानों को शीघ्र… pic.twitter.com/KesyEWVxl9 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 12, 2025

Employment, insurance and farmer welfare

Dr Yadav assured that youth will no longer need to migrate for work, as local employment will be generated in Jhabua. He also declared

Rs 5 lakh free insurance for citizens, beginning from Jhabua. He stressed that farmers and soldiers are equally important and directed officers to resolve all farmer-related issues promptly.

The CM showered flowers on beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Scheme and welcomed them with traditional tokens including a bow and arrow, turban and jhuldi. The event concluded with a tribute to more than 85 victims of the Petlawad blast on the 10th anniversary of the incident. Minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah, cabinet minister Nirmala Bhuria, IG Anurag, collector Neha Meena and other officials were present.

हमारे लिए जल ही जीवन है, बिना जल के कोई पूजा संभव नहीं है…



16 संस्कारों में भी विवाह संस्कार ‘पाणिग्रहण’ जल के साथ ही संपन्न होता है… pic.twitter.com/6Xjv9zX94i — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 12, 2025

Yadav also paid tribute to victims of the Petlawad blast on its anniversary. More than 85 persons were killed on September 12 in 2015 when mining explosives stored in a building went off. Jhabua farmers are hardworking and Petlawad-grown tomatoes are being exported, he pointed out.

Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the PM MITRA Park at Bhainsola on September 17, which would promote cotton cultivation and generate employment. The programme began with 'kanya pujan' and lighting of the ceremonial lamp in the presence of state ministers Nirmala Bhuria and Kunwar Vijay Shah as well as MP Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan. Bhuria welcomed Yadav by presenting him with a bow, arrow and a traditional sword.