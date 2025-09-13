Madhya Pradesh: 158 Ineffective Schemes Of 41 Departments Closed, Government Saves ₹9,705 Crore |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has closed, under zero budgeting, 158 ineffective schemes of 41 departments launched this year. According to information provided by the finance department, the government has saved Rs 9, 705 crore by closing those schemes.

Along with this, 31 schemes of seven departments have been rationalised. By doing so, the government has saved Rs 571 crore. The funds, saved by closing some schemes and merging one scheme with another, have been used for 37 new schemes of 19 departments.

According to the finance department, the exact amount of funds required for the schemes is also being estimated. A provision of Rs 10, 934 crore has been made for 257 schemes of 33 departments this year.

The finance department has begun to prepare the budget for the year 2026-27. The zero budgeting will also be carried out next year on the pattern of the present financial year.

The financial provisions are made for a scheme after it is found viable in the zero budgeting. According to zero budgeting, the exact estimation of the budget is done by stopping the unnecessary expenses. The government is making provisions for a rolling budget in the coming years.

The provisions for this year’s budget will be made on the basis of the estimation of the budget for the coming two years, together with that of 2026-27. The rolling budget is a dynamic budget, which is revised according to the situation.