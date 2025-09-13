 Madhya Pradesh: 158 Ineffective Schemes Of 41 Departments Closed, Government Saves ₹9,705 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 158 Ineffective Schemes Of 41 Departments Closed, Government Saves ₹9,705 Crore

Madhya Pradesh: 158 Ineffective Schemes Of 41 Departments Closed, Government Saves ₹9,705 Crore

According to the finance department, the exact amount of funds required for the schemes is also being estimated

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 158 Ineffective Schemes Of 41 Departments Closed, Government Saves ₹9,705 Crore |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has closed, under zero budgeting, 158 ineffective schemes of 41 departments launched this year. According to information provided by the finance department, the government has saved Rs 9, 705 crore by closing those schemes.

Along with this, 31 schemes of seven departments have been rationalised. By doing so, the government has saved Rs 571 crore. The funds, saved by closing some schemes and merging one scheme with another, have been used for 37 new schemes of 19 departments.

According to the finance department, the exact amount of funds required for the schemes is also being estimated. A provision of Rs 10, 934 crore has been made for 257 schemes of 33 departments this year.

Read Also
State Capital In Potholes: Bhopal’s Crater-Ridden Roads Turning Into Death Traps
article-image

The finance department has begun to prepare the budget for the year 2026-27. The zero budgeting will also be carried out next year on the pattern of the present financial year.

FPJ Shorts
American Stock Leaps After Signing Agreement With India's CDAC For High-Performance Quantum Computing
American Stock Leaps After Signing Agreement With India's CDAC For High-Performance Quantum Computing
IND Vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025: Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP & Other Opposition Parties Call For Boycott Of Match - VIDEO
IND Vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025: Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP & Other Opposition Parties Call For Boycott Of Match - VIDEO
Unusual Scenes! Wanindu Hasaranga Left In Disbelief As Bails Remain Intact After Ball Hits Stumps During BAN Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video 
Unusual Scenes! Wanindu Hasaranga Left In Disbelief As Bails Remain Intact After Ball Hits Stumps During BAN Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video 
MBBS Curriculum Needs Overhaul To Curb Rising Antibiotic Misuse, Say Experts
MBBS Curriculum Needs Overhaul To Curb Rising Antibiotic Misuse, Say Experts

The financial provisions are made for a scheme after it is found viable in the zero budgeting. According to zero budgeting, the exact estimation of the budget is done by stopping the unnecessary expenses. The government is making provisions for a rolling budget in the coming years.

The provisions for this year’s budget will be made on the basis of the estimation of the budget for the coming two years, together with that of 2026-27. The rolling budget is a dynamic budget, which is revised according to the situation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

This Navratri, Visit Puja Pandals In Bhopal With Replicas Of Puri, Mathura Temples; 105-Foot High...

This Navratri, Visit Puja Pandals In Bhopal With Replicas Of Puri, Mathura Temples; 105-Foot High...

‘Online Censorship Hampering Freedom Of Expression’ Says MPHRC Chairman Rajiv Kumar Tandon

‘Online Censorship Hampering Freedom Of Expression’ Says MPHRC Chairman Rajiv Kumar Tandon

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain To Become Neighbour Of Dy CM, Rastogi To Live In Neighbourhood Of BJP MP...

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain To Become Neighbour Of Dy CM, Rastogi To Live In Neighbourhood Of BJP MP...

Madhya Pradesh: 158 Ineffective Schemes Of 41 Departments Closed, Government Saves ₹9,705 Crore

Madhya Pradesh: 158 Ineffective Schemes Of 41 Departments Closed, Government Saves ₹9,705 Crore

State Capital In Potholes: Bhopal’s Crater-Ridden Roads Turning Into Death Traps

State Capital In Potholes: Bhopal’s Crater-Ridden Roads Turning Into Death Traps