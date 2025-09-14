Indore: Speed Up Patchwork Repairs, Directs Newly Appointed IMC Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav on Saturday conducted a review meeting with officials of the health, public works, garden, building permission and other departments.

The meeting was attended by additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, executive engineers, zonal officers, building officers and other staff.

Commissioner Yadav, after introducing himself and interacting with officials about departmental responsibilities, emphasised that Indore’s reputation as the cleanest city is not limited to surveys but requires continuous effort.

He said that cleanliness is no longer a one-day campaign but an ongoing responsibility, and all officers and employees must work in teams while ensuring field presence.

He assured that those delivering good results will always have his support and instructed officials to monitor cleanliness and other works in their zones on a daily basis.

Reviewing road maintenance, Yadav directed departments to speed up patchwork repairs now that the monsoon season has subsided, noting that even if other agencies like IDA, PWD or Metro construct roads, potholes are ultimately blamed on the municipal corporation. He urged fast action to maintain smooth roads across the city.

On traffic management, the commissioner reviewed issues of basement and underground parking in commercial buildings. He instructed that during building permission approvals, adequate parking must be ensured.

If violations are found after construction, not only will the building owner face action but the concerned building officer and inspector will also be held accountable.

Yadav further directed the Colony Cell and Building Permission branch to work in close coordination and ensure that all constructions within zones are as per approved plans.

He warned that any unauthorizsd colonies or illegal constructions must be stopped at the ground level itself, otherwise both the property owner and the responsible zonal and building officers will face strict action.