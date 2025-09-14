 Indore: Speed Up Patchwork Repairs, Directs Newly Appointed IMC Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIndore: Speed Up Patchwork Repairs, Directs Newly Appointed IMC Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav

Indore: Speed Up Patchwork Repairs, Directs Newly Appointed IMC Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav

On traffic management, the commissioner reviewed issues of basement and underground parking in commercial buildings

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Speed Up Patchwork Repairs, Directs Newly Appointed IMC Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav on Saturday conducted a review meeting with officials of the health, public works, garden, building permission and other departments.

The meeting was attended by additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, executive engineers, zonal officers, building officers and other staff.

Commissioner Yadav, after introducing himself and interacting with officials about departmental responsibilities, emphasised that Indore’s reputation as the cleanest city is not limited to surveys but requires continuous effort.

He said that cleanliness is no longer a one-day campaign but an ongoing responsibility, and all officers and employees must work in teams while ensuring field presence.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Thrash Bangladesh By 6 Wickets In Group B Encounter
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Thrash Bangladesh By 6 Wickets In Group B Encounter
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 13: Ajay Nearly Slaps Pari, Tulsi Spots Marks On Her Face
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 13: Ajay Nearly Slaps Pari, Tulsi Spots Marks On Her Face
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Check Out Weather And Pitch Report For The High-Octane Clash In Dubai
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Check Out Weather And Pitch Report For The High-Octane Clash In Dubai

He assured that those delivering good results will always have his support and instructed officials to monitor cleanliness and other works in their zones on a daily basis.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Meets OBC Mahasabha, Agrees On Joint Fight In SC For 27% Quota
article-image

Reviewing road maintenance, Yadav directed departments to speed up patchwork repairs now that the monsoon season has subsided, noting that even if other agencies like IDA, PWD or Metro construct roads, potholes are ultimately blamed on the municipal corporation. He urged fast action to maintain smooth roads across the city.

On traffic management, the commissioner reviewed issues of basement and underground parking in commercial buildings. He instructed that during building permission approvals, adequate parking must be ensured.

If violations are found after construction, not only will the building owner face action but the concerned building officer and inspector will also be held accountable.

Yadav further directed the Colony Cell and Building Permission branch to work in close coordination and ensure that all constructions within zones are as per approved plans.

He warned that any unauthorizsd colonies or illegal constructions must be stopped at the ground level itself, otherwise both the property owner and the responsible zonal and building officers will face strict action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Speed Up Patchwork Repairs, Directs Newly Appointed IMC Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav

Indore: Speed Up Patchwork Repairs, Directs Newly Appointed IMC Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Ministers’ Anger, Understanding Narmada, Internal Wrangling & More

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Ministers’ Anger, Understanding Narmada, Internal Wrangling & More

Indore’s Divine Clay Idols Reach Far And Wide: Over 250 Intricately Crafted Idols, Including Kali...

Indore’s Divine Clay Idols Reach Far And Wide: Over 250 Intricately Crafted Idols, Including Kali...

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Meets OBC Mahasabha, Agrees On Joint Fight In SC For 27% Quota

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Meets OBC Mahasabha, Agrees On Joint Fight In SC For 27% Quota

Madhya Pradesh Government Kicks Off Process To Recruit 7,500 Police Constables

Madhya Pradesh Government Kicks Off Process To Recruit 7,500 Police Constables